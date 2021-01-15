SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction: Who will win today's match?

The twelfth match-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 pits SC East Bengal against Kerala Blasters FC. The thrilling clash on Friday will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

SC East Bengal Preview

SC East Bengal come into this clash against Kerala Blasters FC on the back of a big win over Bengaluru FC. Overseas recruit Matti Steinmann was on target against the Blues that helped the team clinch three crucial points.

Head coach Robbie Fowler will hope that his side is able to step it up and gain momentum going into the second half of the season. They have remained undefeated in their past five matches and will aim to continue the streak.

Jacques Maghoma and Bright Enobakhare have been impressive in the recent few matches. With the presence of experienced players like Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann in the midfield, Fowler can expect good production from his strikers.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kibu Vicuna's team comes into the clash against SC East Bengal after a resolute win over Jamshedpur FC. The Kerala Blasters scored three goals past the Red Miners.

Costa Nhamoinesu and Jordan Murray were on target for the Yellow Army with the latter picking up a brace. The Australian striker has now taken his tally to five goals in a remarkable ISL debut.

The Kerala side will hope that its new signing Juande Lopez is up for selection for the match. He has completed the quarantine protocols and has taken part in the training sessions with the squad.

Vicuna will aim for consistency from his team as they begin the second half of the season. Both Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal are in the bottom half of the ISL standings at present.

🔙 doing his thing! 💪🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/Cl5wkse9Ft — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 12, 2021

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

SC East Bengal players undergoing drills in practice session (Image - SCEB Twitter)

The previous clash between the two sides was a highly entertaining encounter at Bambolim that ended 1-1. Jeakson Singh scored in the dying seconds of the match to nullify SC East Bengal's one-goal lead.

Both the sides come into the match on the back of wins in their respective previous games. However, SC East Bengal will have a slight advantage going into the clash on Friday, given how consistent they have been of late.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 2 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC