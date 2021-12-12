SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

SC East Bengal host Kerala Blasters FC in Match 27 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday. While the Red and Gold are still winless in the league, Men in Yellow come into the game on the back of their first win of the season.

Manolo Diaz's SC East Bengal have been scoring a lot of goals but have been sub-par when it comes to defending. They have conceded 14 goals in five matches and as a result are at the bottom of the table following a 3-4 defeat to FC Goa in their last game.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the contrary, ended their 11-game unbeaten run by beating Odisha FC 2-1, riding on the quality of Adrian Luna in midfield. Ivan Vukomanovic's side have displayed intensity and played high press in all of their games and are now reaping results.

ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have previously faced each other on two occasions. Both meetings between the two sides last season ended in 1-1 draws.

Matches played between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC: 2

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

SC East Bengal

Captain Arindam Bhattacharya has been sidelined with a facial injury while Jackichand Singh has a knee problem.

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes has been ruled out of the clash due to a knee injury he sustained against Odisha FC while Rahul KP is still recovering.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Adrian Luna has arguably been the best player in Kerala Blasters FC so far. (Image: ISL)

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Lineups

SC East Bengal (4-4-2): Suvam Sen (GK); Joyner Lourenco, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal; Amarjit Singh, Amir Dervisevic, MD. Rafique Naorem Mahesh Singh; Antonio Perosevic, Daniel Chima.

Kerala Blasters (4-4-2): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro; Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, L. Khawlhring (Puitea), Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

The two teams have been defensively shaky so far but are not afraid to go out and play on the front foot. Both sides are yet to stamp their authority in the league and the difference in quality is negligible.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava