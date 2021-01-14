SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters prediction, preview, team news and more

SC East Bengal face Kerala Blasters in an ISL clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Friday.

Robbie Fowler's side has built a nice head of steam going into the second half of the season, and will look to continue that run. East Bengal have not tasted defeat in their last five ISL games. Since the addition of Bright Enobakhare to their squad, they have found a reliable threat going forward.

In their last game, East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 1-0, thanks to an early goal from Matti Steinmann. Despite the Blues having some great chances, East Bengal managed to repel their threat. Debjit Majumder produced another superb performance in the goal in that game.

Kerala Blasters, too, enter this match with a win in their last game. Despite playing the last 25 minutes against Jamshedpur FC with ten men, Jordan Murray delivered a brace to help Kerala Blasters win 3-2.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters head-to-head

East Bengal have faced Kerala Blasters only once before, which was in the reverse fixture earlier this season. That game ended 1-1, when Jeakson Singh rescued a point for the Blasters after Bakary Kone's own-goal had given East Bengal the lead.

SC East Bengal form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Kerala Blasters form guide: W-L-L-W-D

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters team news

SC East Bengal

Anthony Pilkington is back in training for East Bengal, having recovered from an injury that kept him out of the last two games.

However, it is possible that Pilkington will start this game on the bench. Fowler is unlikely to make too many changes to a winning combination.

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters will be without Lalruatthara, who is suspended after his red card in the last game.

Kerala Blasters FC update



Juande trained for the last two days and is now available for selection.



Bakary Kone trained today, but individually. Still doubtful.



No clearance yet for Subha Ghosh.#Indianfootball #ISL #KBFC — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) January 13, 2021

New signing Juande has trained with the team, but may not make the starting XI. Bakary Kone is still doubtful.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters predicted XIs

SC East Bengal

Predicted XI (3-4-3): Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Milan Singh, Narayan Das; Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh, Jacques Maghoma

Kerala Blasters

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh; Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra; Jordan Murray

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters prediction

This is a difficult game to predict, with the two sides having hit a decent run of form recently. With both desperately looking to start the second half of the season on a good note, the competition will be fierce. Hence, the SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters clash has every possibility of ending in a draw.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters