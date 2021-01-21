SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) table toppers Mumbai City FC are set to lock horns with SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Match No. 67.

SC East Bengal head into this fixture on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run. They have picked up victories over Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC, and shared the spoils in the remaining five matches.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 10 matches. Barring a draw with Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC, they have won all of their remaining eight games.

SC East Bengal have revamped themselves as a different unit in 2021, with their January signings bolstering the squad. Bright Enobakhare, Ankit Mukherjee, and Raju Gaikwad have filled the void. Ajay Chhetri, however, will miss the match as he picked up a red card in their last game.

Mumbai City FC will be eager to extend their unbeaten streak. They have conceded the least number of goals in the tournament and scored the most. The likes of Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Hugo Boumous will have to share the goalscoring burden.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. In the 2018 Super Cup, East Bengal beat Mumbai City FC 2-1.

Earlier this season, they squared off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and the Islanders emerged 3-0 winners. Adam le Fondre scored a brace and Hernan Santana found the net too.

Advertisement

Top scorers from the current season

SC East Bengal - Matti Steinmann (3), Jacques Maghoma (3)

Mumbai City FC - Adam le Fondre (6)

Clean Sheets from the current season

SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder (2)

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh (7)

Other stats from the current season

Goals scored: SC East Bengal (11), Mumbai City FC (17)

Passes: SC East Bengal (4581), Mumbai City FC (5456)

Crosses: SC East Bengal (125), Mumbai City FC (151)