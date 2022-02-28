SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 28th, 2022

SC East Bengal will take on NorthEast United FC in the 104th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 28th February 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The clash between SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC will be a dead rubber as both sides are already out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

SC East Bengal find themselves at the bottom of the table with just 10 points in 18 matches. They are on a three-game losing streak, with their most recent one being a 1-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC are placed just ahead of SC East Bengal at the 10th spot in the table with 13 points from 19 matches. They defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 to cause an upset and then suffered a 3-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC in their previous game. As both teams hold the bottom two spots in the table, they will aim to come out on top in this order to avoid a last-place finish.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, NorthEast United FC came out on top with a 2-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Songpu Singsit, Bikash Jairu, Fran Sota, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Tondonba Singh, Mohamed Irshad, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana, Joe Zoherliana, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek, Deshorn Brown

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Match 104

Date and time: Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mirshad Michu, Mashoor Shereef, Tondonba Singh, Mohamed Irshad, Raju Gaikwad, Pragyan Gogoi, Mohammad Rafique, Fran Sota, Marco Sahanek, Deshorn Brown, Marcelinho

Captain: Deshorn Brown | Vice-captain: Marcelinho.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Sankar Roy, Zakaria Diallo, Joyner Lourenco, Franjo Prce, Hernan Santana, Gani Nigam, Bikash Jairu, Joe Zoherliana, Laldanmawia Ralte, Imran Khan, Naorem Singh

Captain: Hernan Santana | Vice-captain: Naorem Singh.

