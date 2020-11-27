SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

The third game of Matchday 2 of the ISL 2020-21 will see SC East Bengal square off against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan. The stage is all set for the much-awaited Kolkata Derby.

ISL 2020-21 new entrants SC East Bengal will be making their Indian Super League (ISL) debut tomorrow against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. The Bengal-based club has a stronger roster than the previous season. They have roped in several overseas signings who can play a key role in their title campaign. The side have also bolstered their squad with Indian players like Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Debjit Majumder and many more.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, started their title defence with a comfortable 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters FC. Roy Krishna netted the only goal of the night to guide his side home and gain three points. The club will be looking to extend its fine run in the ISL with a victory against Kolkata rivals SC East Bengal.

With two of the oldest foes going up against each other tomorrow, fans are in for an exciting clash. Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the eighth fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

Anthony Pilkington in East Bengal training (Source: Twitter)

East Bengal's recruit Anthony Pilkington is a must pick for your Dream11 team. The English winger boasts a wealth of experience, having played for Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, Cardiff City, and Wigan Athletic.

The 32-year-old player will be the club's first choice on either wings. He has decent performances for his previous clubs, which makes him an ideal choice for the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Jeje Lalpekhlua

Jeje Lalpekhlua (Source: Twitter/IndianFootball)

One of India's best strikers, Jeje Lalpekhlua will not don the Chennaiyin FC blue jersey for the first time in seven years. After joining East Bengal, Jeje will be keen to impress his coach during the first game and cement his spot as the team's first-choice striker.

The 29-year-old striker played a key role in Chennaiyin FC's two victorioius ISL campaigns. He's the second-highest Indian goalscorer in the history of ISL and sits behind Sunil Chhetri in the list.

Considering his successful ISL history, Jeje be looking to shine once again on Friday. He is a key pick in your Dream11 team for today's ISL 2020-21 game between SCEB vs ATKMB.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan's star Roy Krishna, who led his side to a victory in their opening game of ISL 2020-21 against Kerala Blasters is a must pick in your Dream11 team.

The Fiji striker dazzled the league last season with his eye-catching performances and continued his fine run in the opening game of ISL 2020-21. Krishna will be hungry for more goals and will be after the Golden Boot award this season after missing out on the award by a small margin last year.

Roy Krishna is a Golden Boot contender and the focal point of the ATK Mohun Bagan attack. This makes him an ideal candidate for your captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 team for the SCEB vs ATKMB match.