SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

SC East Bengal are set to lock horns with Bengaluru FC at the ISL to wrap up the sixteenth game-week.

Both the teams are in the lower half of the ISL standings. SC East Bengal are in the tenth spot whereas Bengaluru FC occupy the seventh position. The two sides are still in the race for an ISL playoffs berth, even though chances might be slim.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC.

#3 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri (Courtesy - ISL)

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri has had a subdued season for Bengaluru FC by his lofty standards. Despite the team's recent slump, Chhetri has scored five goals in the ISL 2020-21 season so far.

Chhetri was on the scoresheet for the Blues in their last game against Hyderabad FC. He will look to bring that energy and confidence into the upcoming clash against SC East Bengal.

Sunil Chhetri's form in the attack will be a key factor in determining whether Bengaluru FC will be able to make the ISL playoffs.

Advertisement

#2 Matti Steinmann

Matti Steinmann (C) (Courtesy - ISL)

SC East Bengal's German import, Matti Steinmann has quickly made himself one of the pivotal players in the team. Alongside Anthony Pilkington, the crafty midfielder has created a lot of chances for the Red and Golds attacking unit.

Steinmann has scored two goals and racked up three assists from the midfield. With the talented duo of Bright Enobakhare and Jacques Maghoma in the frontline, Steinmann is primed for more attacking returns going ahead.

His passing ability, interceptions, and assist potential make him a valuable fantasy football asset in the ISL.

#1 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva (Courtesy - ISL)

Advertisement

Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva joined Bengaluru FC for the ISL 2020-21 season after playing in nations like China, Thailand, and Mexico. Silva has been involved in seven goals so far in his debut ISL campaign. He has scored four and created three goals. Silva is the club's second-highest goalscorer after skipper Sunil Chhetri.

With his ability to get into the right positions for goalscoring returns, Silva is our top choice for the role of Dream11 captain or vice-captain.