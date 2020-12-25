SC East Bengal are set to take on Chennaiyin FC in a thrilling weekend encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa, as ISL action resumes after a short festive break.

The Red and Golds are languishing at the bottom of the ISL Points Table, with two points from six matches. Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC are in the eighth position and have garnered eight points from their six games. They come into this match on the back of a 2-1 victory over FC Goa.

While SC East Bengal will work hard to end their winless streak, Chennaiyin FC will aim for their third win of ISL 2020-21.

Squads to Choose From

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Surchandra Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinman, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jakub Sylvestr

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: December 26, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL encounter between SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Mohammed Rafique, Jakub Sylvestr

Captain - Rafael Crivellaro, Vice-Captain - Jacques Maghoma

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Anirudh Thapa, Jakub Sylvestr

Captain - Anthony Pilkington, Vice-Captain - Rafael Crivellaro