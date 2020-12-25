SC East Bengal are set to take on Chennaiyin FC in a thrilling weekend encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa, as ISL action resumes after a short festive break.
The Red and Golds are languishing at the bottom of the ISL Points Table, with two points from six matches. Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC are in the eighth position and have garnered eight points from their six games. They come into this match on the back of a 2-1 victory over FC Goa.
While SC East Bengal will work hard to end their winless streak, Chennaiyin FC will aim for their third win of ISL 2020-21.
Squads to Choose From
SC East Bengal
Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad
Chennaiyin FC
Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali
Predicted Playing XIs
SC East Bengal
Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Surchandra Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinman, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington
Chennaiyin FC
Vishal Kaith (GK), Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jakub Sylvestr
Match Details
Match: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC
Date: December 26, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa
SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Mohammed Rafique, Jakub Sylvestr
Captain - Rafael Crivellaro, Vice-Captain - Jacques Maghoma
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Anirudh Thapa, Jakub Sylvestr
Captain - Anthony Pilkington, Vice-Captain - Rafael CrivellaroPublished 25 Dec 2020, 19:21 IST