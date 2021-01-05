SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 6th, 2020

Matchday 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) pits newcomers SC East Bengal against FC Goa. The midweek encounter will be held at the Tilak Maidan in the city of Vasco Da Gama, Goa.
SC East Bengal are on the tenth spot in the ISL standings, having won once and lost four matches. With three draws, they have managed to accumulate a total of six points in their debut ISL campaign.
On the other hand, FC Goa are in fine form and occupy the third position on the ISL points table. Having played nine matches, the Gaurs have garnered 14 points with four wins, two draws and three losses.
The Gaurs are indeed the favorites against the lower-ranked East Bengal, although they need to be wary of the attacking unit of the Red and Gold brigade.
Squads to Choose From
SC East Bengal
Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar
Predicted Playing XIs
SC East Bengal
Debjit Majumder (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo
Match Details
Match: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa
Date: January 6, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa
SCEB vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Savour Gama, Scott Neville, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Igor Angulo, Bright Enobakhare
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Jacques Maghoma
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder, James Donachie, Savour Gama, Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Brandon Fernandes, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Edu Bedia, Igor Angulo, Bright Enobakhare
Captain - Anthony Pilkington, Vice-Captain - Igor Angulo