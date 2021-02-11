SCEB vs HFC Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - February 12th, 2021 

SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will resume their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign in Match No. 91 on Friday. SC East Bengal occupy the tenth spot in the ISL table while Hyderabad FC are in the fourth position.

East Bengal have scored 14 goals and conceded 21 times so far this season. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four encounters.

The AIFF has handed their head coach Robbie Fowler a four-match suspension for derogatory remarks on the match officials. He will be missing from the touchlines. East Bengal's assistant coach Anthony Grant will helm the affairs in his absence.

Hyderabad FC face a stiff challenge from NorthEast United FC and FC Goa for an ISL playoffs spot. All the three clubs have 23 points from 16 matches and the competition will thus be fierce.

In the last encounter between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal, the former grabbed a narrow 3-2 win. Jacques Maghoma gave the Red and Golds the lead in what was their first ISL goal in history. However, Aridane Santana buried two goals past them within a minute.

Halicharan Narzary extended Hyderabad FC's lead later in the game. Maghoma did pull one goal back but it proved to be too little too late.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Subrata Paul, Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox, Lalramchullova, Narayan Das, N Rohen Singh, Raju Gaikwad, Rana Gharami, Sarthak Golui, Scott Neville, Aaron Holloway, Ajay Chhetri, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Loken Meitei, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sehnaj Singh, Sourav Das, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwang, Yumnam Singh, Balwant Singh, Bright Enobakhare, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC

Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Sankar Roy, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Roland Alberg, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Predicted Playing XI

SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul, Danny Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Bright Enobakhare, Anthony Pilkington

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL Match No. 91

Date: February 12, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa

SCEB vs HFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL encounter between SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Subrata Paul, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Hitesh Sharma, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco, Bright Enobakhare

Advertisement

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-captain - Liston Colaco

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Laxmikant Kattimani, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Scott Neville, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana

Captain - Fran Sandaza, Vice-captain - Matti Steinmann