SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021-22 match

SC East Bengal will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in Match 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday. The third match will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ISL 2021/22 fixture between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC.

#3 Antonio Perosevic

Croatian striker Antonio Perosevic is expected to make his ISL debut on Sunday when SC East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC in Match 3 of the competition. The 29-year-old player has experience playing in overseas leagues and will look to start his ISL campaign with a goal to his name.

Farukh Choudhary will ply his trade for Jamshedpur FC this season

Indian striker Farukh Choudhary is a key player for the Indian national team as well as the club he has played for over the years. He started his ISL career in 2016 with Kerala Blasters before joining Jamshedpur FC in 2017. The Maharashtra-born player made 37 appearances for the club between 2017-2020.

He then joined the Islanders for a season before returning to the Red Miners ahead of ISL 2021/22. Farukh has not scored many for the club thus far but has provided the team with key passes and crosses. He is known to create opportunities for his teammates.

Jamshedpur FC striker Nerijus Valskis poses for a photo - Image: ISL Media

Nerijus Valskis had a dream start to his ISL career with Chennaiyin FC, scoring 15 goals in 20 matches. The striker then moved to Jamshedpur FC, where he managed to score eight goals in 18 appearances.

He's a goal machine and a key asset for the Red Miners in the ongoing edition of the ISL. Valskis will contribute to the team's cause and thus, he is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team on Sunday.

