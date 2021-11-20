SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 21st, 2021

Game 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see SC East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday, November 21st.

Jamshedpur FC have never made it to the playoffs. They will be hoping Owen Coyle can inspire the team to reach there this time around after missing out on the play-off places by just four points last season.

As for East Bengal, they've had a forgettable debut season in the ISL and have parted ways with Robbie Fowler in just one season. The management has signed Jose Manuel Diaz, a former Real Madrid youth coach, to manage the team.

JM: We know Chima's skills. He is a very good player. He can help us in getting the goals, also for helping other teammates. But Chima needs the team and Chima will improve his level when the whole team works together.

In terms of head-to-head, the two sides met twice last season, with SC East Bengal managing to win one, while the other game ended in a draw.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami

Defenders: PC aldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika.

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Jackichand Singh, Md Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary, Len Doungel

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: November 21, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa

SCEB vs JFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Md Rafique, Amir Dervisvic, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary, Antonio Perosevic

Captain: Nerijus Valskis, Vice-captain: Amir Dervisvic

SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehenesh TP, Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Peter Hartley, Len Doungel, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Amir Dervisvic, Nerijus Valskis, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jordan Murray

Captain: Alex Lima, Vice-captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee