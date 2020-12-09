Dream11 tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC

Indian Super League (ISL) newcomers SC East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa, on Thursday.

The Kolkata giants SC East Bengal will be aiming to get their first ISL win, after having lost three matches in a row. Their debut campaign has started off on a dismal note as the Red and Golds have failed to score a single goal.

Head coach Robbie Fowler has expressed his disappointment over the performance of his squad so far in the ISL. He will hope for a better showing when they take on a resurgent Jamshedpur side.

On the other end, Jamshedpur FC are just coming off a win over an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan side. Nerijus Valskis scored two goals to take his ISL 2020-21 tally to five goals, emerging as an early contender for the ISL Golden Boot Award.

Owen Coyle will be happy that his side was able to pick up its first ISL win against a tough opposition. He will expect that they carry the positive momentum into the clash with SC East Bengal.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: December 10, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL clash between SCEB & JFC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Debjit Majumder, Narayan Das, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Aitor Monroy, Balwant Singh, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Anthony Pilkington

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehenesh TP, Narayan Das, Ricky Lalllawmawma, Sehnaj Singh, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rehman, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Jackichand Singh