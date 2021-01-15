SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Kerala Blasters FC take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday in a bid to keep their hopes alive for a top-four finish.

SC East Bengal are placed 9th in the ISL standings with 10 points. They come into this game with a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters find themselves right below SC East Bengal with just a point lesser than their opponents. The Blasters won their most recent fixture over Jamshedpur FC with a 3-2 scoreline.

Here are the top 3 players you can select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC.

#3 Matti Steinmann

Matti Steinmann (C) (Image: ISL)

Matti Steinmann has had a dynamic presence in the midfield for SC East Bengal. The Hamburger SV academy graduate has been prolific in carrying out his defensive and creative duties for his team.

Steinmann has an exceptional passing accuracy of 71.45% with 466 passes and 562 touches on the ball. He has also made 18 interceptions and 35 challenges on the ball.

Steinmann has scored thrice and assisted two goals as well. His defensive presence in the midfield allows SC East Bengal to get the ball back even after losing it in the center of the park.

#2 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray (Image: ISL)

Jordan Murray has revived the struggling Kerala Blasters unit. The Blasters were earlier bereft of goals, and Murray has worked as the perfect target man for their midfield. He has scored 5 goals and has an assist to his name in 10 ISL games.

Murray has a brilliant strike rate, and can also drop down the middle of the pitch to retrieve the ball and build from the back. Murray often shifts to the left-wing to create space down the wings for his side. It makes it necessary for the opposite sides to cover their ground at all times.

#1 Bright Enobakhare

Bright Enobakhare (in white) (Image: ISL)

The Wolverhampton Academy graduate, Bright Enobakhare has been a revelation for SC East Bengal. The Nigerian has scored 2 goals in 3 games with just 4 shots on target. This makes him the most prolific goal-scorer in the league with the highest conversion rate from shots taken, that is 50%.

Enobakhare scored a wonder goal in his second game for his side against FC Goa. The #10 dribbled past five FC Goa defenders to slot it home after receiving the ball at the center spot. His incredible ball control and vision make him the most important player in the SC East Bengal squad.