SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 15th, 2021

The action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as the second half of the season has begun. SC East Bengal are set to lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in an exciting encounter at the Tilak Maidan on Friday.

SC East Bengal have recovered from their dismal start to the season and are unbeaten in their last five matches. After ten games, they are placed ninth on the ISL table with 10 points.

Kerala Blasters FC are one spot below, in the tenth position, on the ISL standings. They have accumulated 9 points from ten matches so far.

The rejuvenated SC East Bengal have the upper hand going into the clash against the Blasters, considering their recent form in the ISL.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

📸 Did someone ask for some 𝓙𝓾𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓾𝓵 training pictures? ☺️#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/1q4uZ6WF8y — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 13, 2021

Predicted playing XIs:

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

Match details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: January 15, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Matti Steinmann, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray, Bright Enobakhare

Captain - Jordan Murray, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Albino Gomes (GK), Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Jeakson Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Jordan Murray, Bright Enobakhare

Captain - Matti Steinmann, Vice-Captain - Jordan Murray