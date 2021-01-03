SCEB vs OFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

SC East Bengal are set to take on Odisha FC in the ninth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL). The first clash on doubleheader Sunday will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Odisha FC are placed at the bottom of the ISL standings after a dismal start to their season. They have just two points from seven matches, having lost five games so far. SC East Bengal are just one spot above them, in the tenth position, with three points from seven ISL matches.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SCEB vs OFC fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Matti Steinmann

Matti Steinmann has been an influential player in the SC East Bengal midfield (Courtesy - ISL)

SC East Bengal's Matti Steinmann has been a steady performer for the Red and Golds since the start of ISL 2020-21. Because of his ability to control the tempo and flow of the game, he has been a strong presence in the midfield.

Steinmann scored in their 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC in SC East Bengal's last ISL fixture. He scored twice in the second half of the match to put them in the lead.

With his goal-scoring potential and great passing ability, Steinmann is a good choice for the captain or vice-captain's role for your Dream11 squad.

#2 Cole Alexander

Cole Alexander will be a key player in the Odisha FC midfield (Courtesy - ISL)

Odisha FC have been struggling in their ISL 2020-21 campaign and have gone winless for seven matches. They have lost five matches and have drawn twice so far in the competition.

Despite the poor start for the Kalinga Warriors, Cole Alexander has emerged as a key component of their midfield. He scored in their previous encounter against NorthEast United FC and will be vital for Odisha FC's chances against SC East Bengal.

#1 Anthony Pilkington

Anthony Pilkington has been in fine form for the Red and Golds (Courtesy - SC East Bengal Twitter)

SC East Bengal haven't managed to live up to the expectations in their debut ISL campaign. In seven matches, they have suffered four losses and have drawn thrice. They currently occupy the second-last position in the ISL standings, with just three points in their tally.

However, despite the poor form of the Red and Golds, Anthony Pilkington has been an influential figure in their attack. In recent matches, the Irishman has been deployed as the lone striker by head coach Robbie Fowler.

His attacking instinct and lethal movement in the frontline will be crucial as SC East Bengal seek their first win of the season.