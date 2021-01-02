SCEB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 3rd, 2020

Matchday 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an interesting encounter as SC East Bengal lock horns with Odisha FC. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

SC East Bengal are currently placed in the tenth spot on the ISL standings, with three points from seven matches. Their opponents, Odisha FC are one spot below, with two points from the seven games they have played so far. Both the teams have been struggling and will look to give their all to end their winless streak in ISL 2020-21.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Gearing up for our clash against SC East Bengal on 3rd January 💪🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/KgQPhe67Ty — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 31, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Surchandra Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinman, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC

Date: January 3, 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

SCEB vs OFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL encounter between SC East Bengal and Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Scott Neville, Dylan Fox, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Anthony Pilkington, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Dylan Fox, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Cole Alexander, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann