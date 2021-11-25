"The plan worked well and the changes suited the players"- Kiko Ramirez elated after winning the first match against Bengaluru FC 

Odisha FC kicked off their ISL 2021-22 season with a bang on Wednesday, defeating Bengaluru FC 3-1 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. The Juggernauts secured all three points in their opening fixture against southern giants Bengaluru FC.

Kiko Ramirez, Odisha FC's new head coach, led his team to three crucial points in his very first encounter in the Hero Indian Super League. Ramirez spoke about the win in the official post-match news conference, pleased with his team's performance.

Bengaluru FC had the lion's share of possession throughout the game. However, the Juggernauts were able to tactically outmaneuver the Blues with their own gameplan. Speaking about his team's tactical approach, Kiko said:

"Of course, we wanted to have more of the ball in the first half, but we have a plan and we knew the strengths and weaknesses of Bengaluru FC and it was something we had thought about, making fast counter attacks, because the physical condition is important, and we wanted to keep the ball. The plan worked well and the changes suited the players, and it proved that."

Odisha FC had a lackluster season last year, winning just two games and finishing at the bottom of the table. But the Kalinga Warriors enjoyed a commanding victory in their first game of ISL 2021-22. Odisha FC had also never beaten Bengaluru FC in their prior meetings. When asked how the team feels about the rest of the season, Kiko replied:

"Winning is always good but it’s just the start we’ve got to keep working hard and keep going this way and the objective is to make Odisha a big club in the Indian Super League and the only way to do that is by doing like that and working hard in training."

Javi Hernandez stole the show for Odisha by scoring two important goals. The coach lavished praise on the Spaniard, but he also emphasized the the role of the entire team in the result. Kiko added:

We like all the players, we are happy with the performance in training. Today, Vinit or Jerry did a wonderful job. We know Javi is a goalscorer, he proved that during pre-season and he proved that today. We are happy with the performance of all players, also of Hector and Victor, and also of all Indian players and foreigners, of everybody in the team. It’s a team victory, not a one-man victory

"Before talking about other teams, we should talk about ourselves" - Bengaluru FC's Marco Pezzaiuoli on losing the match

Blues head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli seemed let down by his side's performance. In the post-match conference, Bengaluru FC's new manager lamented his side's defensive errors and the team's overall performance.

When asked about the reasons for his team's defensive errors, Pezzaiuoli responded:

"I think before talking about other teams, we should talk about ourselves. In the first five minutes we made a big mistake and then also for the second goal, Udanta lost the ball and we gave the free-kick to the opponent. Even we had the chance to score the second and the third goals as well and we make the game 80% easy for us to play more defence."

"But after they scored the goal, the game was difficult. We had the chances to score in the last minute and you could see we wanted to win the game but if you make mistakes, then you have to be better than the opponent."

The Blues nearly equalized again, as Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetrri missed a penalty. While the subsequent rebound was converted, it was deemed illegal by the referee for encroachment. Pezzaiuoli seemed dissatisfied with the referee's decision.

Alan Costa scroing the equaliser for Bengaluru in the early minutes of the game

"It was about two players who were in the box. In about 99% of the world, the penalty is retaken. I'm not sure why that was the case, you have to ask the referee. Such incidents have happened often across the world and the penalty is retaken. Sunil is usually a top scorer in such situations but he can miss sometimes"

Benagluru FC's new recruit Roshen Naorem was in top form, delivering some brilliant set-pieces in tonight's contest. The German coach had high praise for the young left back:

"He is training well, he had a good pre-season and I think he deserves to play. He is a young player who was picked up from the youth team. He needs to get this kind of experience."

The Blues will be looking to bounce back with a win when they face Kerala Blasters on the 28th of November.

