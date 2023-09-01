Top 3 deadline day signings for ISL clubs ahead of the 2023-24 season

The summer transfer window of 2023 just came to a close on Thursday, August 31, meaning all the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs had to quickly wrap up their dealings before midnight.

Although most clubs had completed the major moves in advance, there were still some teams trying to sort out and react to some of the performances in the pre-season and rope in players accordingly.

Now that it's well past midnight, the time for any more transfers is officially over and clubs are stuck or blessed with their choices until January arrives.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the biggest deadline day signings for the ISL clubs ahead of the 2023-24 season:

#3 Ajay Chhetri (On loan from Bengaluru FC to East Bengal FC)

The 24-year-old midfielder made a move from Bengaluru FC to join the 2023 Durand Cup finalists on a season-long loan.

Ajay Chhetri previously had a short loan stint with the Red and Gold Brigade in the 2021-22 season. Last season, he was loaned out to Punjab FC and eventually helped them earn promotion to the ISL.

Chhetri has never really found considerable minutes at Bengaluru and he'll be hoping to rejuvenate his career with a spell at East Bengal. Reuniting with head coach Carles Cuadrat, who handed him his ISL debut during the 2018-19 season, can expectedly aid the midfielder's career.

#2 Givson Singh (On loan from Kerala Blasters to Odisha FC)

In another one of the deadline day deals, Odisha FC acquired the services of out-of-favor midfielder Givson Singh from Kerala Blasters. All throughout the summer transfer window, the 21-year-old has been linked to a move away from the Yellow Army but it only materialized on the final day.

After graduating from the Punjab FC academy, Givson joined the Indian Arrows project and featured consistently in the age-group national teams. He rose to prominence after being snapped up by the Blasters in 2020.

However, the youngster is yet to find himself amidst regular minutes. The loan spell with Odisha FC might just be the perfect opportunity for him to rejuvenate his career.

#1 Emil Benny (Signed by Jamshedpur FC from NorthEast United FC)

Ending the list with a permanent deal and Emil Benny's move to Jamshedpur FC is definitely one of the more exciting ones to have been completed on the deadline day.

After two standout seasons with Gokulam Kerala FC, where he won the I-League title twice on the trot, the 22-year-old secured a move to the ISL last season.

Benny joined the Highlanders last year and made 20 appearances across all competitions, registering four assists in total. However, he couldn't fulfil the expectations many had of him. But the stint with Jamshedpur could allow him to thrive in a more stable environment.