Top 5 goals of the ISL 2022-23 season 

From start to finish, the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League was a spectacle with incredible talent and skill on display. Ultimately, it was ATK Mohun Bagan who overcame all the challenges and triumphed in spectacular fashion.

While the finals had the ingredients of a nail-biting affair, the season, similar to the finals, was a roller-coaster ride, with teams suffering moments of both joy and despair. The players set the stage alight and certainly gave it their all on the football field.

In the midst of victory and defeat, the 2022-23 ISL season witnessed some incredible individual moments and unparalleled skill. From soaring acrobatic goals to stunning long range efforts, each goal has been a work of art in its own right.

Unfortunately, we had to bring it down to just five breathtaking goals on display. Here are Sportskeeda’s top five goals during the 2022-23 ISL season.

#5 Nasser El Khayati – Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Nasser El Khayati certainly delivered a few magical moments and spectacular goals. When the tricky Dutchman has the ball in his feet, the crowd gets out of their seats in the hope of witnessing his ability on the ball.

A certain El Khayati moment arrived in November against Jamshedpur FC. Picking the ball from the edge of the box, El Khayati glided past the defender and the goalkeeper, before twisting in another direction to tap the ball into an empty net. His lightning quick footwork was undoubtedly a joy to watch.

#4 Cletion Silva – East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC

East Bengal have had a season to forget, but their talisman Cleiton Silva had one to remember, without a doubt. With the game against BFC poised for a stalemate, the Red and Gold Brigade were awarded a free-kick from 30 yards out.

Up stepped the clinical Brazilian against his former club in stoppage time. The outcome was inevitable as the ball sailed past the wall and curled into the back of the net. Even the goalkeeper of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's stature could not get his hands as the ball hit the top corner, leaving BFC stunned.

#3 Parthib Gogoi – NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC

After an hour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Chennaiyin FC cruised past NorthEast United with a scoreline reading 3-1. However, one moment of brilliance is all it takes to change the course of the game.

Parthib Gogoi has a knack for scoring incredible goals, but this was his best of the lot, without a doubt. The youngster picked up the ball in midfield and found space to have a shot on goal. His technique was flawless as he stuck the ball with the right amount of power and swirl, leaving the keeper stunned.

#2 Ivan Kaliuzhnyi – Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi’s goal against FC Goa was undoubtedly a moment of sheer brilliance. Kerala Blasters dominated the game and the Ukranian’s goal capped off a brilliant performance.

Dimitrios Diamantakos picked up the ball on the flanks before teeing up Kaliuzhnyi. The midfielder, however, had everything to do and he certainly delivered.

Kaliuznyi unleashed a thunderbolt from his left foot, which left FC Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh stunned. The ball was hit with vigor, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

#1 Adrian Luna – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

No goal would come close to Kerala Blasters’ beautifully orchestrated team goal against Jamshedpur FC. A masterpiece was witnessed live in Kochi, as the Blasters’ front four combined with devastating effect.

The one-touch passing on display was of the highest quality. Adrian Luna started the move with the likes of Sahal, Diamantakos, and Giannou providing an assist to their midfield wizard.

The move was fluid as Kerala Blasters carved through Jamshedpur like a hot knife through butter. Without a doubt, this goal takes the top spot.

