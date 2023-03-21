Top 5 matches of the ISL 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) came to an end on Saturday, March 18, with ATK Mohun Bagan triumphing over Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties.

The Mariners weren't the most consistent performers throughout the tournament but they showed tenacity. Despite often losing ground against their opponents in the finale, the Kolkata giants never lost sight of their target - to win the ISL title.

The added drama made the finale a spicy encounter with both sides going gung-ho in phases. But ultimately the scorers from both ends neutralized their efforts and the game raced into the penalties.

The finale was a testament to the ebbs and flows of the league, however, it still wasn't the highest quality of football we witnessed this season.

Here's the list of the top five matches of the ISL 2022-23 season:

#5 Kerala Blasters 2-5 ATK Mohun Bagan (League stage - October 16, 2022)

After kicking off their season with a clinical victory against East Bengal, Kerala Blasters welcomed the other Kolkata giants, ATK Mohun Bagan, to Kochi next.

Although still early days, it was touted to be a high-octane clash with the bragging rights in play.

Building on their momentum, the Blasters, roared on by their supporters, opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.

The Mariners, however, steadily grew into the game and Dimitri Petratos scored his first goal of the night to silence Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Minutes later, Joni Kauko made it 2-1 in favor of the Green and Maroon Brigade.

The floodgates opened up soon after and Petratos completed his hat-trick in the second half while providing an assist for Lenny Rodrigues.

Kerala scored late in the game through Rahul Kannoly to make it 2-5. Despite a valiant effort from the Blasters, the Green and Maroon Brigade were unplayable throughout the night.

#4 Chennaiyin FC 4-3 NorthEast United FC (League stage - February 24, 2023)

Often when you lift the pressure of results, teams end up playing their best brand of football.

The same happened during Chennaiyin FC’s clash against NorthEast United FC on their final match day. With both teams out of the playoff conversation, there was a lot of freedom to build on.

Just three minutes into the game, Rahim Ali opened the scoring for the Marina Machans after latching on to a lobbed pass from Julius Duker. But NorthEast United, who have looked directionless all season, hadn't crumbled yet.

They equalized through Wilmar Gill right after the break. But Thomas Bradaric's men once again came away with the lead through Karikari. Anirudh Thapa and Parthib Gogoi exchanged stunning strikes each at either end to make the scoreline 3-2.

Gil bagged another goal late in the game to restore parity but substitute Sajal Bag, in the 93rd minute, scored his first-ever ISL goal to seal the tie for Chennaiyin.

#3 Bengaluru 1-2 Mumbai City FC [BFC wins 9-8 on penalties] (2nd leg of semi-final - March 12, 2023)

Two mammoth clubs. Relentless form and quality oozing out of every corner. A shot at the ISL final to make it all a little more interesting. Bengaluru FC versus Mumbai City FC was scripted to be a hot ticket.

The first leg was anti-climatic, with the Blues coming away with a one-goal lead despite all the attacking intensity from the Islanders.

However, in the reverse leg, the impetus was now on Mumbai to start on the front foot. They acted with great might. Within the first 10 minutes, Des Buckingham's men managed to win a penalty after Jorge Pereyra Diaz was tripped inside the BFC box by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

But Greg Stewart's effort from the spot was parried away by the outstretched custodian. Reignited by the penalty save, Bengaluru doubled their aggregate lead through Javi Hernandez's header in the 22nd minute. Eight minutes later, Mumbai finally pulled a goal back through Bipin Singh, who turned home a rebound.

In the 66th minute, Mumbai City FC leveled the semi-final tie courtesy of Mehtab’s towering header from a corner. But as the match spiraled into a penalty shootout, Mumbai's savior would soon turn into the pantomime villain of the night.

After 16 champagne spot-kicks, Mehtab missed his effort to give Bengaluru a surprising gateway, and Sandesh Jhingan welcomed it with open arms. The veteran defender's penalty sent the Blues into the ISL 2022-23 finale.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan 2-2 Bengaluru FC [ATKMB wins 4-3 on penalties] (Final - March 18, 2023)

When it's a grand finale, you always expect euphoria, tragedy, drama, and a lot more. But the ISL 2022-23 marquee showdown trumped all expectations with the way it ebbed and flowed for 120 minutes and nine spot-kicks later.

The first half unfolded in a jiffy with a penalty each being awarded at both ends. Dimitri Petratos converted for the Mariners while Sunil Chhetri leveled the scores for Bengaluru right before the half-time whistle.

The Green and Maroon Brigade started the second half with the same intensity but against the run of play, Bengaluru took the lead through Roy Krishna in the 78th minute. But there was still one final twist in the regulation time left.

Kiyan Nassiri was fouled just at the edge of the box by Pablo Perez and referee pointed to the spot amidst the protests. The Bengaluru players felt the ATKMB player was fouled outside the box and replays confirmed their conjecture.

However, Petratos, unfazed by the chaos around him, once again converted from the spot to keep ATK Mohun Bagan's hopes alive in the title race.

As the game boiled down to penalties, misses from Alan Costa and Pablo Perez put Simon Grayson's side on the back foot while Manvir Singh secured his club's first-ever ISL title.

#1 Mumbai City FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan (League stage - November 6, 2022)

Just a month into the new season, fans had already started placing their bids on either Mumbai City FC or ATK Mohun Bagan to go all the way.

With a little bit of hindsight sprinkled on, both teams did eventually win silverware this season. Hence, it was always going to be a night of the champions. Two teams with a lot of flamboyance ingrained in their fabric were locking horns.

The Islanders began on the front foot, surging ahead through Lallianzuala Chhangte. The winger picked up the ball inside the right channel, danced past Subhasish Bose, and rifled it into the back of the net as early as the fourth minute.

The Islanders’ dominance continued in the opening quarter, although they could not double their lead. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan were trailing but was still very much composed with their approach.

Mumbai's lead was then cut short just minutes after the half-time break, with Mehtab Singh inadvertently diverting the ball into his own net. The goal, however, was awarded to Joni Kauko, who took the shot.

Rostyn Griffiths propelled Mumbai City FC into the lead in the 72nd minute and another blow was readying itself for the Mariners. Lenny Rodrigues was given marching orders for violent conduct and ATK Mohun Bagan were left with just 10 men. But Mumbai's joy was still short-lived when Carl McHugh leveled proceedings in the 88th minute.

As the referee blew the final whistle, both cavalries breathed a sigh of relief as Des Buckingham and Juan Ferrando acknowledged the quality of their opposition.

