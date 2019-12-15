Top 5 most improved Indian players in ISL 2019-20

Abhishek Kundu

Farukh Choudhary has had an upturn of fortunes in this season of ISL

Gone are the days when Indian players were used mainly to make up the numbers in the starting line-up of their ISL teams. With each passing season, the managers have escalated their trust and they now play a focal role in the team's gameplay.

And, with every new season, the players become more mature. While the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Brandon Fernandes have continued to develop their standards from where they left in the previous season, others have upped their game after subdued performances.

Here are the top 5 most improved Indian players in 2019-20 season of ISL so far.

#5 Farukh Choudhary (Jamshedpur FC)

Farukh Choudhary

After graduating from Pune FC's academy and playing for Lonestar Kashmir in the Second Division and Mumbai FC in I-League, Farukh Choudhary found his big break in the 2017-18 season of ISL when he played 15 matches for Jamshedpur FC.

The next season, he made his international debut against China and played 12 matches and scored a goal. But, he has reinvented himself this season with already having 3 assists and scoring a goal in eight matches.

With the ability to play on either side of the wings, Farukh has also improved his off the ball movement significantly. He has also taken the most number of shots (17) in the competition for Jamshedpur FC but only five of them have been on target.

However, Farukh has missed some glaring sitters in this season of ISL. If he finds the correct size of his scoring boots, he can prove to be an invaluable asset for the national team.

Having made 6 international appearances for India, Farukh is turning out to be one for the future.

