TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC lock horns on Thursday, in an Indian Super League (ISL) match with no stakes.

Jamshedpur FC are 6th in the league standings and come into this fixture on the back of a dominating 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru FC are two points behind Jamshedpur FC and will hope to seal the sixth position in the table with a win over the Red Miners. The Blues lost 1-2 to FC Goa in their previous fixture.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC team news

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have the entire team available for selection, barring their prime striker Nerijus Valskis. The Lithuanian will sit out the game, having accumulated four yellow cards. David Grande is expected to lead the Jamshedpur FC attacking line-up. Farukh Chaudhary and Isaac Vanmalsawma will provide support in the wings. Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze are the usual names in central defense.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: Nerijus Valskis

Bengaluru FC

Dimas Delgado, Xisco Hernandez, and Ashique Kuruniyan are available for selection for the Jamshedpur FC fixture. Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva will lead the BFC attacking line-up with support from Erik Paartulu and Suresh Singh Wangjam in the midfield. Naushad Moosa is not expected to make major changes to the side.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC kick off?

India: February 25, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

Australia: Fox Sports

Oceania: Digicel PNG (TVWAN Action)

Eastern Europe: SportKlub

The Middle East, Maldives, and Bangladesh: Asianet Plus, Jalsha Movies SD, Jalsha Movies HD

How to live-stream the Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

South-East Asia: 1PlaySports (Facebook and YouTube)

Indonesia: GenFlix

US and Canada: ESPN+

Western and Central Europe; and Central Asia: YuppTV