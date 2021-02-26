TV & Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal

Odisha FC and SC East Bengal cross swords in the final 2021 Indian Super League (ISL) match for both teams. The game will be played at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Friday.
Odisha FC are rooted to the bottom of the league standings and will look to finish the season on a high. SC East Bengal will also aim to get three points and finish on a confident note after an unimpressive ISL debut season. The Red and Golds are placed 9th in the league table.
When does the ISL match between Odisha FC & SC East Bengal kick off?
India: February 27, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal?
India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi
Australia: Fox Sports
Oceania: Digicel PNG (TVWAN Action)
Eastern Europe: SportKlub
The Middle East, Maldives, and Bangladesh: Asianet Plus, Jalsha Movies SD, Jalsha Movies HD
How to live-stream the Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match?
India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV
South-East Asia: 1PlaySports (Facebook and YouTube)
Indonesia: GenFlix
US and Canada: ESPN+
Western and Central Europe; and Central Asia: YuppTV
Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal team news
Odisha FC
Shubham Sarangi and Manuel Onwu return to the side after serving their respective suspensions. Steven Dias is expected to go with the usual 4-4-2 formation and salvage some pride after a disastrous 6-1 loss to Mumbai City FC in their previous fixture. The likes of Saurabh Meher, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and George D'souza are likely to get some valuable playing time as the Juggernauts prepare for the next season.
Doubtful: None
Injured: None
Suspension: None
SC East Bengal
Daniel Fox and Jacques Maghoma return from their suspensions. Anthony Pilkington and Bright Enobakhare are also expected to come back to the line-up after a break.
Scott Neville and Raju Gaikwad, meanwhile, are unavailable. While the former will sit out due to the accumulation of four yellow cards, the latter was shown a red card in the previous game.
Doubtful: None
Injured: None
Suspension: Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad