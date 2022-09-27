Vietnam 3-0 India: Player Ratings for Blue Tigers after a three-goal drubbing against Park Hang Seo's side

The Indian national football team were on the receiving end of a three-goal drubbing by Vietnam in their second friendly game of the Hung Thinh Friendly Tournament on Tuesday (September 27).

The Blue Tigers, after failing to secure a win in their first friendly game against Singapore, needed a win to keep their momentum intact. However, Igor Stimac's men failed to make the slightest impact and fell victim to a strong Vietnamese side. Two second-half goals followed the first-half opener to help the home team secure a win over India.

On that note, here are the player ratings for India.

India's player ratings for the clash against Vietnam

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK) [ 5.5]

India's number one choice in between the sticks failed to turn up for his side against the Golden Star Warriors. Despite making a few crucial saves, the Bengaluru FC custodian could not help his side keep a clean sheet.

Anwar Ali [5]

Anwar Ali has become the first-choice defender in the Indian starting line-up since his heroics in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. However, the FC Goa defender was not in his usual form against Park Hang Seo's attacking unit.

Chinglensana Singh Konsham [5]

Making his first appearance in this friendly tournament, Chinglensana Singh failed to settle into his role in the back three deployed by Stimac. The Hyderabad FC man failed to deliver both on and off-the-ball. He caused a few defensive mishaps, allowing Vietnam to capitalize on the situation.

Sandesh Jhingan [4]

Sandesh Jhingan looked shaky right from the start. He was deployed in a similar role in the 2022 Durand Cup final against Mumbai City FC. However, the former ATK Mohun Bagan defender failed to replicate his performances, leading to voids in the defensive unit.

Akash Mishra [5.5]

Other than a few darting runs into the opposition's half, Hyderabad FC's star wing-back failed to live up to his reputation in the match against Vietnam. Mishra was usually caught out of position against Vietnam and his decision-making in both the offensive and defensive phases was poor.

Anirudh Thapa [5.5]

The Chennaiyin FC skipper had an average outing against Hang Seo's men. The usually reliable midfielder could not deal with the opposition's press and failed to combine with Jeakson Singh as he did in the previous encounter.

Jeakson Singh [5.5]

Jeakson Singh had an average outing against the Golden Star Warriors. The defensive midfielder was not his usual self and allowed the Vietnamese players to use the central channel in the second half much more freely.

Udanta Singh [4]

Udanta Singh was close to being horrible against Vietnam. He was slow to get to the ball and was unable to read the game as it was. This allowed the opposition's left-wingers to move up and down the flanks freely.

Sahal Abdul Samad [5.5]

Sahal Abdul Samad had a decent game. He tried to be physically imposing but an injury in the first half forced him to be sidelined.

Ashique Kuruniyan [6]

Ashique Kuruniyan was probably the only Indian player to have run throughout the entire course of the game. The ATK Mohun Bagan star pressed the opposition in a bid to retain possession and looked to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Sunil Chhetri [5]

India talisman Sunil Chhetri was completely ousted by the Vietnamese defenders. Chhetri failed to make an impact on the game, unable to recognize open spaces to run into.

Substitutes:

Rahul KP [4]

Since coming on in the first half in place of Sahal, Rahul KP performed poorly in the national team colors. He was unable to cope with the tempo of the game and was not in the right place at the right time.

Brandon Fernandes [5]

Coming on in the second half, FC Goa's Brandon Fernandes failed to make any of the necessary impact needed by his side against Hang Seo's men. He was not as creative as he is known to be and took time to settle into the game.

Liston Colaco [5]

Since coming on, Liston Colaco has tried to create goal-scoring opportunities but was unable to get away from his markers. He was also unable to bring any variations needed by India in the second half.

Naorem Roshan Singh [4]

Naorem Roshan Singh had a poor outing against Vietnam. He did not make any significant impact on the game.

