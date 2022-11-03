"We were not dominated by one of the best teams" - East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine focusing on the positives from the Kolkata derby loss | ISL 2022-23

After close to an hour of tenacious resistance, East Bengal were handed a 2-0 defeat in the first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on October 29.

An individual error from goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh and a wicked deflection led to two goals.

Ahead of their clash against Chennaiyin FC on Friday, November 4, East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine, looking back at the result of the derby, stressed that he wasn't perturbed by the loss against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The former Indian national team gaffer stated in response to a Sporskeeda query:

"If we were playing badly, if we were dominated throughout that game, then I would be worried. But we were not dominated by one of the best teams in the ISL, for sure the team with the biggest budget in the ISL. For us, after six-seven weeks as a team, I think it's very positive.

"In football, you don't always get what you deserve, but we will try to give the best possible version of ourselves, and hopefully, that results in three points."

"We will try to get better every week" - East Bengal gaffer Stephen Constantine

Constantine was quick to underline that although the Red and Gold Brigade were focusing on the positives, they were definitely not happy with the loss against their arch-rivals. The Englishman added:

"Of course, we are not happy that we lost, that's human nature. We will try to get better every week. So far we have done that. We need a good performance and three points against Chennaiyin FC. I think that will make everyone very positive."

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have been one of the more improved outfits in the ongoing season under new boss Thomas Brdaric. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win over the Mariners in Kolkata itself.

Speaking of their upcoming opponents, Constantine averred:

"Any team that comes to Kolkata and beats ATK Mohun Bagan deserves respect. I think they are a decent side. They have got some interesting players and as I said previously, we respect all our opponents."

"The Kolkata derby had the most fans that I have ever played in front of" - East Bengal midfielder Jordan O'Doherty

After three losses and just a single victory from their first four ISL 2022-23 games, there have been very few positives to focus on for East Bengal. However, the immediate impact Jordan O'Doherty has had on the side has been one of the few. The 24-year-old has made three successive starts for the Red and Gold Brigade and looks like one of the better players.

Asked by Sportskeeda about his experience of playing in the ISL and in front of East Bengal fans, the former Newcastle Jets midfielder replied:

"It's been really enjoyable to play in front of lots of fans. It's something that I haven't experienced before. The Kolkata derby had the most fans that I have ever played in front of. Our fans were louder than ATK Mohun Bagan fans until we conceded. I have really enjoyed experiencing the atmosphere."

In the absence of Alex Lima, the Australian has knitted a strong partnership with Charalambos Kyriakou in the middle of the park. When asked about the same, O'Doherty stated:

"The whole team has been working on our shape and on being consistent. It's been good playing with Charis as we are getting a good understanding with each other. That's for everyone on the pitch. We are trying to learn what we want to do on the pitch.

"The Indian players are also developing a good understanding on the way we want to move forward. That is why we are improving every game. We are training hard on the training pitch for this."

A win against the Marina Machans will be pivotal for East Bengal to get their season back on track. Cheered on by their home fans, this might be the best opportunity for Constantine and his boys to bury the ghosts of the derby loss.

