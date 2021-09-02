When and where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs J&K Bank pre-season friendly match

Kerala Blasters FC will host J&K Bank in their third pre-season friendly ahead of the upcoming edition of the Durand Cup. The friendly match between the two sides will take place at the Panampilly Nagar School Ground on Friday.

The Kerala Blasters squared off against Kerala United FC on August 20 & 27 in a couple of pre-season friendly fixtures.

Kerala United FC scored a goal in the first half and managed to hold off the Tuskers as they went on to win the first game 1-0. In their second fixture, the two sides scored three goals each in a tightly-fought match that went into extra time, eventually finishing in a 3-3 draw.

Having failed to register a win in their first two pre-season friendlies, the Blasters will hope for a turnaround in fortunes in their last match and end the pre-season on a high. They will be eager to enter the 130th edition of the Durand Cup with winning momentum.

The Kerala-based club are practicing hard ahead of the tournament and will look to make the best use of their pre-season matches and bring home the Durand Cup, which commences on September 5.

Kerala Blasters FC vs J&K Bank: When to watch

Date: September 3, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Kerala Blasters FC vs J&K Bank: Where to watch

There will be no telecast for Kerala Blasters FC's pre-season friendly matches against J&K Bank. However, fans can catch the live action via Kerala Blasters' official Youtube channel. People from all over the globe can watch the match on Youtube.

