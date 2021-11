When and where to watch Odisha FC ISL 2021-22 matches, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Odisha FC will kickstart their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan on Wednesday, November 24.

Odisha FC finished at rock bottom of the standings last season with just 12 points, having won only a couple of games. The Kalinga Warriors lost 12 games, while six matches ended in draws.

Odisha FC will aim for a better finish in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 24 vs Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

November 30 vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

December 5 vs Kerala Blasters FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

December 10 vs NorthEast United FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

December 14 vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

December 18 vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

December 24 vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

December 28 vs Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

January 3 vs Mumbai City FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7: 30 pm

January 8 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda - 7: 30 pm

Where to watch Odisha FC's matches?

Fans can watch Odisha FC in action via the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

Odisha FC squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar

Defenders - Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas

Midfielders - Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj

Forwards - Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus

Odisha FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021-22

Arshdeep Singh, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Sahil Panwar, Vinit Rai, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Shekar, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

