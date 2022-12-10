"You prefer to play these kinds of games every weekend" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic excited for ISL 2022-23 clash against Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters will face Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in their ninth Indian Super League (ISL) match of the season on Sunday (December 11).

Kerala Blasters, who are placed fifth in the ISL table, go into the match on the back of a four-game winning run. They will be determined to take their winning streak to five games and also close the gap with third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan to just one point.

Bengaluru FC currently sit ninth in the table, eight points below Kerala Blasters. The stakes, though, are high on Sunday as the two South Indian teams share a fierce rivalry.

Addressing the media, Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic expressed his excitement for the game. He said:

"We know that it's a very important game for all the people in Kerala. It's the Southern derby, it always has kind of a spicy thing in it. We, as a team, like to play these kinds of games."

"When you talk to players and when you have this mind of a football player, you want to compete. You prefer to play these kinds of games every weekend. You want to participate in them, you want to be part of that spectacle."

The Serbian coach added:

"So we hope to see tomorrow [Sunday; ed.] one interesting game and we'll see. Let the better team win."

Vukomanovic went on to assess Bengaluru FC, who he believes are one of the best teams in the ISL despite their position in the table. He elucidated:

"If you look at the rankings, of course, you see a different situation. I think that our tomorrow's opponent is one of the best teams in the league, taking into consideration that they have the most national team players."

"Actually, half of their team is in the national team. They're good team, they have very good players. They have individual quality that can make a difference. We are aware of that."

The Kerala Blasters boss then stressed that his team cannot afford to take the foot off the pedal, saying:

"For us, every game that we play and that we will be playing, we will have to approach with the absolute 100% because there are no easy games for us. It doesn't matter if they are now in that position where they are."

"We, now, with four victories in a row, thinking that we can act casually or be a little bit more relaxed. No! We have to be 100% ready for this game. First of all, it's a nice derby, then you have an obligation to give something extra."

Vukomanovic added:

"And from the other side, we must not be relaxed. It was also the case the last game, where everybody was saying, 'You're playing against the team who have four defeats in a row'. No, it doesn't say anything in this league."

"Anybody can beat anybody in this league. So, if you want to continue and be positive, you have to be hard in every game, you have to be well-prepared, you have to be focused."

"Otherwise you're going to start dropping points and lose your position. So, tomorrow, from our side, we want to be focused again, we want to be consistent, we want to be a strong unit tomorrow and try to get these three points."

Kerala Blasters went on a three-match losing streak after their opener against East Bengal FC. They have since won each of their four games. Vukomanovic is of the view that the poor run of form was an eye-opener for his side:

"At one point, we needed that kind of slap in the face, which resulted with three defeats in a row. And then, from that moment on, you want to to continue building up, you want to to get back to certain basics, where you want to organize the things that you want them to look like."

The 45-year-old is looking forward to Kerala Blasters' fixtures during the festive period, which he feels is one of the most important parts of the season. He explained:

"Now, we are almost at the half of of our competition and even last season we witnessed that December and half of January is one of the most important parts of the season, where many teams were casual or not consistent, dropping points."

"That's the moment where you win or lose your place in the rankings. So, we want to be the team who is consistent now. So, now until the end of the year and in January, we want to be consistent, but you never know that will be the case because everybody wants to be ready for a fight."

Kerala Blasters will face a familiar face in the Bengaluru FC side on Sunday in the shape of former captain Sandesh Jhingan. Once the face of the club, the defender is no longer on good terms with the Yellow Army faithful.

Vukomanovic, though, is not too bothered about Jhingan's return. He said:

"He's an important player of the national team. He's a great name in Indian football. He's a grown up person. We, on the other side, take care of ourselves. All the things that happened in the past, that's the past."

"We're looking forward to the game tomorrow. It's not about one person, one player or one coach. It's about the spectacle for the fans. So, it's about two teams fighting against each other."

The Kerala Blasters gaffer also provided an update on defender Bijoy Varghese, who suffered an injury last month, as well as the rest of the squad:

"He [Bijoy] had this issue. He'll be back to training during the next week. Apart from that everybody is available. No problem so far."

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Vukomanovic was asked about potential incomings or outgoings in the squad. The Kerala Blasters gaffer, though, remained coy on the team's plans, saying:

"We still don't know. It's about the January transfer window. Everybody's available at the moment so far. Everybody is with us. We have a very good group. I'm really happy with the group, with all the players."

"We have a very talented group of young players, who are knocking on the door from our B team and many of them, they are with us already since we started this season. So, so far, everything is the same."

There were concerns about a security breach during Kerala Blasters' last ISL home match against FC Goa. The Gaurs complained that one of their staff members was hit by a stone on the ground, while many fans invaded the pitch after the Yellow Army earned a 3-1 win.

Dakir Thanveer @ZakThanveer | Kerala Blasters intend to take strict action against pitch invaders in their home games. The club will impose ₹5L fine and stadium ban on culprits.



Kerala Blasters have thus decided to take action against those who pose a threat to the safety of players and staff members. Addressing the issue, Vukomanovic explained:

"Let's be honest, when you, as an away team fan, arrive in a stadium of 35,000-40,000 people and when you are not even hundred, you feel insecure, you feel intimidated, especially when you come and play in Kochi, we all know what kind of an atmosphere awaits you here."

"Of course, it will be hot because the home team and the home support here, we know how the Keralites support Kerala blasters. So I'm very sorry if there were any undpredictable things or ugly things."

He added:

"There are emotions, I hope that everybody was safe. Also for tomorrow's game and any other game, I hope that all the fans will behave good, that everybody will be okay, let everybody support their teams."

"Of course, we are playing at home, we like to play in front of our fans. We like to give everything for them. We are so pleased and happy when we see that Yellow sea all around the stands when we go out of the tunnel, it's priceless."

"I just want to be ready to help the team" - Kerala Blasters forward Apostolis Giannou

Vukomanovic was also joined by Kerala Blasters forward Apostolis Giannou for the press conference. The Australian has not started for the Yellow Army since their opener against East Bengal.

Giannou, though, is not too bothered about the lack of playing time as he is focused on helping the team. The Kerala Blasters man claimed that he is enjoying his time at the club. He said:

"You train every day, train hard, and you just have to be ready when your chance comes. This is football. Everybody goes through this. The main thing is to help the team, that's the most important part."

"I enjoy training, I enjoy when coming on. So when and if I get a chance, I just want to be ready to help the team, but the important thing is that the team is in a good moment now and we just need to continue that."

Giannou also revealed that the spirits are high in the Kerala Blasters camp, saying:

"It's very good. I think that's an important part of our team. Everybody is together, we enjoy each other's company and also in training. Of course, you're not happy, a lot of players, when you don't play, but the main thing is to keep training and working for the main goal, which is for the team to succeed."

It is only a matter of time before we find out if Kerala Blasters can keep their winning run going against Bengaluru FC.

