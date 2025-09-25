"Alireza need to reduce overaction, over confidence" - Fans react as UP Yodhas win tiebreaker against Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Ishaan Mahajan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 18:59 GMT
A thrilling contest between UP Yodhas and Bengaluru Bulls
A thrilling contest between UP Yodhas and Bengaluru Bulls

UP Yodhas and Bengaluru Bulls played out a thrilling contest in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, September 25. Both teams were at 36 points after the end of second half but UP Yodhas won the game in an exciting tiebreaker by 6-5.

UP Yodhas are now placed seventh in the points table with four wins and a total of eight points. They have a points difference of -7 and are just below their rivals Bengaluru Bulls.

Bhavani Rajput once again was the top performer for UP Yodhas as he bagged 10 points including 9 raid points and 1 bonus point. Gagan Gowda with 6 points helped Nitish Kumar bring this crucial tiebreaker win for his team.

With this win, UP Yodhas are now on a winning streak of two. Overall defence efforts from the team also helped stop Bengaluru Bulls raiders from taking away the game. Captain Sumit bagged 4 tackle points while Ashu Singh who too bagged 4 tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls put up a tough fight in today's match with an overall team performance. They had a strong control in the game but lost in the tiebreaker. Alireza Mirzaian was the top performer for them with a total of 11 points followed by Akash Shinde with 7 points. Aashish Malik bagged 5 points for Bengaluru Bulls

Their defence helped them stay in the game. Deepak bagged 3 tackle points while Yogesh and Sanjay bagged a total of 2 tackle points each.

Overall this match was worth watching and here is how fans reacted to this close encounter between UP Yodhas and Bengaluru Bulls:

"Alireza need to reduce overaction, over confidence"
"Tiebreaker loss..2nd time for Bengaluru Bulls after 36-36 vs UP Yoddhas 5-6.. damn"
"A team that wins a losing game may or may not be champion team but A team that loses a winning game is definitely not champion team"
"Ganesh should have given a chance instead of Asgari to raid in the tie breaker"
"Mass thriller match🔥, no worries"
With this win, UP Yodhas are on a winning streak. They will be looking forward to winning another game and entering the top four spots.

UP Yodhas will look to continue their winning streak in the next match against Gujarat Giants

UP Yodhas will be up against Gujarat Giants in their next game on Monday, September 29. Another win by UP Yodhas will not only boost their morale but also help them enter the top four.

