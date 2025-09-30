"Devank scored 25 points???" Fans react as Puneri Paltan wins a high-octane match against Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan secured a thrilling 49-44 victory over the Bengal Warriorz in a high-scoring Pro Kabaddi 2025 encounter on Tuesday. They have now won both their scheduled matches against Bengal Warriorz, completing a double over their rivals this seasonThe match, a genuine example of attacking Kabaddi, saw individual brilliance from Bengal's captain Devank Dalal, who amassed everyone with spectacular 25 points. He bagged 20 raid points and five bonus points in Tuesday's match. In the process, Devank became the first raider in PKL Season 12 to cross the 150 raid points milestone, showcasing his unstoppable form.However, Devank's incredible effort was ultimately overshadowed by Puneri Paltan’s all-round performance. Aditya Shinde (18 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points) both delivered crucial Super 10s to help Puneri Paltan stay ahead in the game.Aditya Shine bagged a total of 13 raid points and five bonus points. He recorded a decisive Super Raid late in the game to complete his Super 10, putting Puneri Paltan firmly in the driver's seat. Mohite also chipped in with a crucial Super Raid to maintain the pressure on the opposition.Puneri Paltan’s defence brought them back in the game against Bengal Warriorz. Abinesh bagged three tackle points while Gaurav and Vishal bagged two tackle points each. Aslam Inamdar got one tackle point for his team.Bengal Warriorz could have done better in the defence as they only bagged six tackle points. Ashish led the Bengal Warriorz defence tally with three points followed by Ankit with two tackle points. Shivansh got only one tackle point in today's match.Despite a valiant lone fight from Devank, Puneri Paltan's superior all-round effort in the game's second half sealed the five-point win in what was a high-octane spectacle for the fans. Here is what fans have to say about this high-octane match.&quot;Devank scored 25 points??? 😭 Holyyyyy,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Revenge served hot, ⚡ #AdityaShinde leads #PuneriPaltan past #BengalWarriorz despite Devank’s 25-point storm, 🔥,&quot; another fan said.&quot;For warriorz to do better , Devank should play as per coach instructions . This mat has seen enough superstars but they had discipline which this guy doesn't seems to have . With all due respect take out the points that opposition gifted him he didn't performed enough,&quot; a fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans.Shaitaan @7ShaitaanLINKImagine #Devank and #Ayaan in the same team #PKL12&quot;Devank Dalal Scored 25 Raid points 2nd Time 🤯💪&quot;This win has placed Puneri Paltan at the No. 2 position in the Pro Kabaddi League points table with seven wins from their 10 matches. They now have 14 points and 56 points difference. Bengal Warriorz, on the other hand are No. 10 in the points table with only three wins of their 9 matches.Puneri Paltan will look to seal the pole position in the next match against Bengaluru BullsPuneri Paltan will look to win their next match against Bengaluru Bulls on Thursday, October 2.A victory in this crucial clash would help Puneri Paltan overtake Dabang Delhi to seal the top spot in the points table.