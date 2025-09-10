  • home icon
India begin Women's Hockey Asia Cup Super 4s with splendid 4-2 win against Korea

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 10, 2025 12:46 GMT
India began the Super 4s stage of the women
India began the Super 4s stage of the women's hockey Asia Cup on a victorious note - Source: Hockey India

India defeated South Korea 4-2 in their first match of the Super 4s stage of the women's hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou on Wednesday, September 10. After a rain-delayed start, the Indians controlled the game's tempo in muggy conditions, taking the attack to the Koreans, while also depriving their Asian rivals of manoeuvrable space in the attacking third.

Vaishnavi Phalke helped her side take an early lead off a penalty corner rebound. Sangita Kumari doubled India's lead just after half-time, but the Koreans immediately reduced the deficit. Lalremsiami's goal helped the Indian side regain their two-goal advantage while Rutuja Pisal sealed the deal with a late penalty corner goal in the women's Hockey Asia Cup encounter.

also-read-trending Trending

How the Asia Cup Super 4 game panned out

The Indian side started on the front foot, earning a penalty corner in the 2nd minute thanks to a speedy counterattack, spearheaded by Sangita Kumari. Vaishnavi Phalke tapped in the rebound after Udita's shot from the top of the circle was stopped by the Korean goalkeeper.

Harendra Singh's chargers earned their second penalty corner in the 7th minute after the ball struck Jeong Dabin's foot. The Koreans lost their referral in an attempt to contest the call, but the Indians failed to convert both the initial penalty corner and the two re-awards that followed.

Park Yeongeun then earned Korea a penalty corner in the 26th minute, but Jeong Dabin's drag flick and the subsequent rebound were taken care of by Bichu Devi. The Indian team hit back soon after as Rutuja Pisal unselfishly sent in a deft pass to an oncoming Sangita Kumari, who doubled their lead in the 33rd minute.

Kim Yujin, however, pulled one back for the Koreans off a penalty corner just seconds later. As the Indian side maintained their dominance, a goalmouth scramble earned them a penalty corner, their seventh, in the 39th minute. They failed to score from the top of the circle, but managed to keep the ball in the danger zone. Lalremsiami then beat Kim Eunji to give the Indians a two-goal cushion in the 40th minute.

Korea were awarded their 4th penalty corner in the 53rd minute, and Kim Yujin's stinging shot gave Bichu Devi in goal no chance whatsoever to make the score 3-2. Mumtaz Khan then earned a penalty corner with just a minute left in regulation time. Rutuja Pisla tapped the ball past the Korean goalie following a goalmouth melee to complete a handsome win.

Recounting India's historic 2017 Women's Hockey Asia Cup win

India created history in the 2017 women&#039;s hockey Asia Cup - Source: Getty
India created history in the 2017 women's hockey Asia Cup - Source: Getty

After stunning China 4-1 in the preliminaries of the 2017 Asia Cup, the Indian girls, under the tutelage of Harendra Singh, defeated Malaysia 2-0 to book a spot in the quarterfinals. A thumping 7-1 win against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals set them up for a semifinal against Japan.

Gurjit Kaur's brace helped India defeat Japan 4-2, with Navjot Kaur and Lalremsiami also getting their names on the scoresheet.

Navjot Kaur gave India the lead in the 25th minute in the big final against China, but Tiantian Luo scored a late equaliser in the 47th minute. Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia made a crucial save to enable her side to triumph 5-4 in the shootout and clinch the coveted women's hockey Asia Cup gold.

Subhashish Majumdar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
