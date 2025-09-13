"Is it true that cricketers work harder than other athletes?" - Former hockey captain Rani Rampal slams discrimination in Indian sport

Rani Rampal turned the spotlight on the glaring and much deliberated topic of cricketers receiving preferential treatment as compared to athletes from other sports in terms of sponsorships and endorsements. Rampal, who was sidelined after the Indian women's hockey team's fairytale run at the Tokyo Olympics, formally retired in October last year.The daughter of a cart-puller, Rani Rampal, battled poverty and gender stereotypes en route to becoming the most recognisable face of Indian women's hockey and one of the most feared strikers in the game.As part of Sportstar's PlayCom 2025 panel discussion focusing on athlete influence in nurturing India's Olympic movement, the Padma Shri awardee refused to hold back when it came to underlining the need for parity in Indian sport.Rani Rampal questioned if cricketers worked harder than other athletes and whether the lucrative sponsorships they receive were indeed justifiable.The former Olympian also reckoned that cricketers do not undergo the kind of struggles and hardships that Indian athletes from other disciplines endure, citing the example of Mirabai Chanu, who also spoke at the summit.&quot;All athletes work hard to reach a certain level and that may be true of cricketers as well. But, is it true that cricketers work harder than other athletes? The kind of struggle that Mira (Mirabai Chanu) described, I do not think that cricketers have witnessed anything of the kind,&quot; the former India captain stated.&quot;I also wonder if the same effort or level of dedication is required in cricket. Despite all of the above, most of the endorsements and sponsorships are all bagged by cricketers,&quot; Rani Rampal argued.&quot;Parents discourage their children from taking up sports other than cricket&quot; - Rani RampalA distraught Rani after India lost the bronze-medal match of the Tokyo Olympics - Source: GettyRani Rampal, whose stunning goal against the USA in the 2019 Olympic qualifiers helped the Indians book a spot at the Tokyo Games, also pointed out that parents are wary of allowing their children to pursue sports other than cricket.She appealed to corporate houses to back sports other than cricket with a view to making them more appealing and feasible as career choices.&quot;I understand that cricket is a sport which has a higher level of visibility, with matches happening all the time as compared to other sports. That said corporate houses and sponsors should resolve to back other sports as well,&quot; Rani Rampal reasoned.&quot;Parents are always interested to know whether taking up a sport will help their children earn a living. Most people want to play only cricket. Hockey players go through a lot of financial struggles even after they end their careers. Parents discourage their children from taking up other sports while explaining to them that earning a living would not be possible by making a career out of the sport,&quot; she explained.The 30-year-old from Shahabad Markanda also declared that there was a sense of discrimination amongst Indian athletes, even as cricketers thrived.&quot;I cannot deny that there is a very distinct sense of discrimination felt by athletes of other sports vis-a-vis cricket,&quot; the legendary player added.Rani Rampal, who began her international hockey career in 2009, went on to to score a whopping 120 goals playing 254 matches for India.