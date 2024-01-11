FIH Olympic Hockey Qualifiers 2024:  Recounting Rani Rampal's dramatic 2019 winner as India take on the USA yet again

The moment of reckoning has arrived for the Indian women's team as they take on the USA in the first of their Olympic hockey qualifiers at Ranchi on Saturday, January 13.

The Indians, who are in Pool B, will also square off against New Zealand and Italy in the preliminary games before the commencement of the knockout stage.

Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic are the teams in Pool A, with the top three sides qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Back in 2019, the Indians, who took on the USA in the Olympic hockey qualifiers in Bhubaneswar, appeared to be cruising following a big win in the first game but were stunned by the visitors who fought back resiliently in the second match.

Janneke Schopman, coach of the Indian side, was with the USA camp back in 2019. She will now be matching wits against the American girls who are under the tutelage of David Passmore.

India vs the USA at the Kalinga Stadium - The drama of the 2019 FIH Olympic hockey qualifiers

A 4-2 win for Sjoerd Marijne's side against Chile in the semifinals of the 2019 FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima paved the way for a place in the Olympic hockey qualifiers.

The Indians faced off against the USA in a two-leg qualification round, with the side with a superior goal aggregate earning the right to advance to Tokyo.

Janneke Schopman's chargers began on an aggressive note, testing the Indian defense early but failing to strike home the advantage. Alyssa Parker and Kathleen Sharkey came dangerously close to scoring, but Lilima Minz ensured that the Indians went into the long breather with a narrow 1-0 lead.

Gurjit Kaur, who was in the thick of the action with her short corners, gave the Indians a commanding 3-0 lead in the 42nd minute after speedy Sharmila had scored India's second goal ten minutes after halftime.

A beleaguered USA side failed to stop the goal-fest with Navneet Kaur adding to the tally a minute into the final quarter and Gurjit Kaur finding the back of the net for a second time in the 51st minute.

A late consolation strike from Erin Matson meant that the Indians went into the second leg match with a four-goal cushion following the 5-1 win.

Not many could have foreseen what was in store in the dramatic second game of the Olympic hockey qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium.

"India may be better today - but maybe we will score the goals," said USA coach Jannekke Schopman ahead of the game.

Amanda Magadan stunned the Indian supporters with a 5th-minute penalty corner goal before Kathleen Sharkey silenced the crowd after doubling the USA's lead a minute before the end of the first quarter.

Alyssa Parker piled on the misery for the home team with a third goal in the 20th minute much to the dismay of the Indian think-tank. Sjoerd Marijne looked on in disbelief as Magadan earned a brace by scoring in the 28th minute, with the USA going into the halftime break with an improbable 4-0 lead.

A rejuvenated Indian defence plugged the gaps in a barren third quarter but the tension was palpable as the visitors had cancelled out India's four-goal advantage in the space of less than 30 minutes.

An inspired effort from captain Rani Rampal, who scored a peach of a goal despite being shadowed by a couple of opposition defenders brought the crowd back to like in the 52nd minute.

The Indians hung on and earned the right to travel to Tokyo thanks to a 6-5 aggregate against the USA despite losing the second match of the Olympic hockey qualifiers 1-4.

India vs the USA in Ranchi - Looking ahead to the 2024 FIH Olympic hockey qualifiers

While talismanic striker Rani Rampal is not part of the Indian team that will take on the USA in Ranchi, veteran forward Vandana Katariya has been ruled out of the tournament owing to injury.

The likes of Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, and Lalremsiami are capable of upsetting the best defenders in the business while the experience of Naveet Kaur will be invaluable for a relatively young Indian team who will battle in Ranchi.

Short corner ace Gurjit Kaur is not part of the team that will aim to book a spot for the Paris Games. With defender Deep Grace Ekka also not finding a place in the side for the qualifiers, who Janneke Schopman will turn to as the first choice to take the PCs is the question uppermost in the minds of Indian hockey fans.

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia will captain the Indians at Ranchi.

Amanda (Magadan) Golini who scored for the USA back in 2019 will lead her team for the Olympic hockey qualifiers with Jennifer Rizzo in goal.