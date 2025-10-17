Lord Shiva-inspired new international cricket stadium in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh to be ready by April 2026

Kashi of Uttar Pradesh will soon be home to a new international cricket stadium. The new venue will have a Lord Shiva-inspired theme, and it is a dream project of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to TOI, more than 75% of the stadium's construction is complete. Originally, the stadium was supposed to be ready by March 2026. However, the agency responsible for building the unique venue has requested for an extension till April 2026.

It is unlikely that this venue will host any matches of the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, but this stadium can host some IPL home games of the Uttar Pradesh-based Lucknow Super Giants if it is ready by the time IPL 2026 begins. This stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000 fans.

Amit Singh Rajawat @satya_AmitSingh Proposed cricket stadium in Kashi 🔱 Theme of the stadium is Bhagwan Shiva! Roof : Half Moon 🌙 Floodlights : Trishul 🔱 VIP Box : Damru

The roof of this stadium will have a half moon theme, while the floodlights will be in the shape of Lord Shiva's Trishul. The VIP box for the spectators will be constructed in the shape of Lord Shiva's Damru.

What is the cost of the new international cricket stadium project in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh?

The cost for the project to build this unique venue in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh is close to ₹450 crore. Officials from UP state government have closely monitored this dream project of PM Narendra Modi along with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association as well as the BCCI.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has three international cricket stadiums - Kanpur, Lucknow and Greater Noida. However, the new stadium in Kashi is the first one in the state to be built by the BCCI.

This venue will be near the Ring Road in Ganjari, Raja Talab tehsil, which is almost 15kms away from the city. Apart from the aforementioned Lord Shiva-inspired theme, the venue will also have seating arrangements resembling ghat steps and bilva leaf-shaped metal sheets on the facade. Varanasi Development Authority is also planning for a township near the stadium.

