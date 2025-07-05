PM Narendra Modi makes massive remark on West Indies cricket amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was full of praise for West Indies cricket amid the ongoing Test series between England and India. Modi made a visit to Trinidad and Tobago recently.
During his address to a joint sitting of the country's Parliament, the Indian Prime Minister's light-hearted cricket banter had everyone in the room laughing in approval.
"I must say Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart except when they are playing against India," he said (via Times of India).
Both countries share a decorated cricketing history. India beat the mighty West Indians back in 1983 to win their first-ever one-day World Cup. More recently, the West Indies beat India in a thrilling semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup and went on to beat England in the final.
West Indies lost the opening Test of 3-match series against Australia
Meanwhile, the West Indies are hosting Australia in a three-match Test series. The first Test was played at Bridgetown, Barbados. The hosts started well by bowling Australia out for 180 in the first innings. However, they were bundled out for 190 themselves, managing only a slender 10-run lead.
Australia put up a total of 310 in the second innings, setting the hosts a target of 301 in the final innings. The West Indies came nowhere close as they were bowled out for just 141, losing the Test by 159 runs.
The second Test between the two teams is curently being played at St George's. Batting first once again, Australia were bowled out for 286. In reply, the West Indies managed 253. By the close of play on the second day, the hosts had picked up a couple of quick wickets to leave Australia in a spot of bother at 12/2 with a lead of 45.
The third and final Test of the series will be played at sabina Park in Kingston before the teams shift focus to a five-match T20I series.
