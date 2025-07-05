PM Narendra Modi makes massive remark on West Indies cricket amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was full of praise for West Indies cricket amid the ongoing Test series between England and India. Modi made a visit to Trinidad and Tobago recently.

Ad

During his address to a joint sitting of the country's Parliament, the Indian Prime Minister's light-hearted cricket banter had everyone in the room laughing in approval.

"I must say Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart except when they are playing against India," he said (via Times of India).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Both countries share a decorated cricketing history. India beat the mighty West Indians back in 1983 to win their first-ever one-day World Cup. More recently, the West Indies beat India in a thrilling semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup and went on to beat England in the final.

West Indies lost the opening Test of 3-match series against Australia

Meanwhile, the West Indies are hosting Australia in a three-match Test series. The first Test was played at Bridgetown, Barbados. The hosts started well by bowling Australia out for 180 in the first innings. However, they were bundled out for 190 themselves, managing only a slender 10-run lead.

Ad

Australia put up a total of 310 in the second innings, setting the hosts a target of 301 in the final innings. The West Indies came nowhere close as they were bowled out for just 141, losing the Test by 159 runs.

The second Test between the two teams is curently being played at St George's. Batting first once again, Australia were bowled out for 286. In reply, the West Indies managed 253. By the close of play on the second day, the hosts had picked up a couple of quick wickets to leave Australia in a spot of bother at 12/2 with a lead of 45.

The third and final Test of the series will be played at sabina Park in Kingston before the teams shift focus to a five-match T20I series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news