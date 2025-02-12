  • home icon
National Games 2025 Athletics: Ankita wins gold in women's 5000m, qualifies for Asian Athletics Championships

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 12, 2025 19:53 IST
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - Source: Getty

Uttarakhand's Ankita won the gold medal in the women's 5000m final at the National Games 2025 with a timing of 15:56.03 seconds. She also secured a qualification for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships.

Maharashtra's Sanjivani Jadhav clocked a timing of 15:59.12 seconds to win the silver medal in the women's 5000m final. Poonam Sonune from Maharashtra finished the race in 16:53.52 seconds to win the bronze medal.

Maharashtra's Rinkee Pawara finished fourth in the race, clocking a time of 16:56.41 seconds. Bushra Khan Gowri from Madhya Pradesh secured the fifth position by finishing the race in 17:20.47 seconds. Chandra Kala Sharma from Sikkim clocked a timing of 17:25.94 seconds to finish sixth in the women's 5000m final.

Madhya Pradesh's Sonam Parmar finished seventh with a timing of 18:18.30 seconds, while Tsuchoi T from Nagaland secured the last spot in the event, having finished the race in 18:37.06 seconds.

Eight athletes competed in the women's 5000-meter final race at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Three were from Maharashtra, two from Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Nagaland.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Women's 5000m Final

Here are the results from the women's 5000m final at the National Games 2025:

  1. Ankita (Uttarakhand) - 15:56.03 seconds
  2. Sanjivani Jadhav (Maharashtra) - 15:59.12 seconds
  3. Poonam Sonune (Maharashtra) - 16:53.52 seconds
  4. Rinkee Pawara (Maharashtra) - 16:56.41 seconds
  5. Bushra Khan Gowri (Madhya Pradesh) - 17:20.47 seconds
  6. Chandra Kala Sharma (Sikkim) - 17:25.94 seconds
  7. Sonam Parmar (Madhya Pradesh) - 18:18.30 seconds
  8. Tsuchoi T (Nagaland) - 18:37.06 seconds

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
