National Games 2025 Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in women's 200m; qualifies for Asian Athletics Championship

Jyothi Yarraji clinched the gold medal in the women's 200m event at the National Games 2025 on Tuesday, February 11. She clocked a timing of 23.25 seconds to qualify for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship. The qualification timing for the women's 200m event at the Asian Athletics Championship is set at 23.39 seconds.

Karnataka's Unnathi Aiyappa bagged the silver medal in the race, clocking a time of 23.70 seconds. Nithya Gandhe from Telangana secured the bronze medal with a timing of 23.76 seconds.

Madhumita Deb from Madhya Pradesh clocked a timing of 23.79 seconds to finish fourth in the women's 200m race. She missed out on winning the bronze medal, falling short by three milliseconds.

Meanwhile, Sudeshna Shivanka from Maharashtra secured the fifth spot in the event with a timing of 24.48 seconds.

Odisha's Srabani Nanda finished sixth in the race with a timing of 25.00 seconds, while Kanishka Manchanda from Uttarakhand secured seventh place in the women's 200m final with a time of 25.46 seconds. Himachal Pradesh's Samriti Jamwal was disqualified from the race.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Women's 200m Final (Results)

Here are the final results from the Women's 200m final at the National Games 2025:

Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) - 23.35 seconds Unnathi Aiyappa (Karnataka) - 23.70 seconds Nithya Gandhe (Telangana) - 23.76 seconds Madhumita Deb (Madhya Pradesh) - 23.79 seconds. Sudeshna Shivanka (Maharashtra) - 24.48 seconds Srabani Nanda (Odisha) - 25.00 seconds Kanishka Manchanda (Uttarakhand) - 25.46 seconds Samriti Jamwal (Himachal Pradesh) - Disqualified

