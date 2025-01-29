National Games 2025, Men's Kabaddi: Maharashtra squad ft. Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite

The men's kabaddi event at the National Games 2025 will be played from January 29 to February 2 at the Roshanbad Stadium in Haridwar. Maharashtra boast a heavyweight squad with several PKL stars in the team.

Left raider Akash Shinde has been a key player for Puneri Paltan over the last few PKL seasons. He made his debut in the eighth edition of the tournament and has 302 points from 527 raids in 57 outings across four seasons.

Pankaj Mohite, a right raider, will be another player to watch out for at the ongoing National Games in Uttarakhand. He has earned 422 points (390 raid points and 32 tackle points) since his debut in PKL Season 7. Pankaj has been with the Puneri Paltan in all five editions of the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba's left raider Ajit Chouhan had a dream debut in the PKL with 186 points from 23 matches. Shivam Patare, on the other hand, earned 120 points from 23 matches and 167 points from 24 outings for Haryana Steelers over the last two PKL seasons.

Right raider Vishal Tate has bagged 68 points from 16 matches with the Haryana Steelers in PKL Season 10 & 11. Meanwhile, Omkar Patil has played with the Telugu Titans for two seasons, earning 21 points from 11 matches. Shubham Shelke is another raider in the lineup, who played for Puneri Paltan in Season 8 and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 10.

Overall, Maharashtra boast a strong raiding unit and will put up a tough challenge for their opponents. However, their defense looks comparatively weak with the players not having enough exposure on the big stage.

Suresh Jadhav, Sambhaji Wabale and Tushar Adhawade will be there right covers in the team, while Shreyas U and Akshay Barde will play in the left cover position for Maharashtra.

Maharashtra squad in Men's Kabaddi at National Games 2025

Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Ajit Chouhan, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Omkar Patil, Shubham Shelke, Suresh Jadhav, Akshay Barde, Sambhaji Wabale, Tushar Adhawade, Shreyas U.

