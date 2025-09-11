“We need to know when to push & when to take a step back” - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty open up about finding a balance amidst injury issues

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have had a difficult few months as they dealt with injuries that forced them to step away from the court. Recently, the duo opened up about their plans for the remainder of the 2025 season as they look to strike a balance in their training.

Rankireddy and Shetty’s struggles with injuries began in 2024, when the former dealt with an issue in his shoulder. The injury hampered their progress, and by the time Rankireddy’s shoulder was healed, Shetty was facing a back problem that forced the duo to miss a few months of action.

Recently, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty highlighted that they were focused on finding a balance in their training. In an interview with The Indian Express, Shetty said,

“I know for a fact that if we are fit and fine, we will play at the highest level. We know that if we take care of our bodies, then we are right up there. It’s just a matter of time before we get back into rhythm. Like Satwik said, we’ve had a fair share of injuries and niggles even to this day. So, it’s not always hunky-dory. That’s where workload management comes in. We can’t keep pushing ourselves day in, day out. We need to know when to push and when to take a step back.”

Rankireddy went on to express that the All England Open, World Championships, and World Tour Finals were the duo's priority for 2025. With the former two tournaments completed, the duo will now be focusing on the World Tour Finals.

“Unfortunately, All England, things weren’t right. Then yeah, I think with World Championship, coach is a little happier. Beating the Malaysians, he was more happy actually! He doesn’t like losing to the Malaysians. We are looking forward to the World Tour finals as well. So, we want to end the season on a good note. And as Chirag said, managing the workload as well. Not to rush ourselves, play in our comfort zone and see where we go.”

The 2025 BWF World Tour Finals is scheduled to take place between December 17 and 21. Rankireddy and Shetty will be in the hunt for their maiden title at the event.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter Hong Kong Open quarterfinals

Rankireddy and Shetty at the BWF World Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Fresh off of their bronze medal campaign at the BWF World Championships, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are currently in action at the 2025 BWF Hong Kong Open.

In their opening round match at the Super 750, the Indians outdid Hsiang Chieh Chiu and Wang Chi-Lin. They followed this up with a victory over Thai players Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul to enter the quarterfinals of the event.

Up next, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be taking on Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap as they battle for a spot in the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open.

