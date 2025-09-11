Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 11

Two intense encounters were played out in the Super 4s stage of the women's hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou on Thursday (September 11). Japan and Korea squared off in the first match of the day before India faced China later in the evening.All the teams in the Super 4s stage now have a game in hand and will take to the pitch next on Saturday (September 13). A fascinating array of permutations and combinations now lies in store ahead of the last round of the Super 4s, with the battle for a place in the finals hotting up.The winner of the women's hockey Asia Cup will guarantee themselves a place in the 2026 FIH World CupIn the opening Super 4s match of the day, Miyu Suzuki gave Japan the lead midway through the opening quarter. Cho Hye-Jin scored the equaliser for Korea in the third quarter, as a result of which both teams split points.Korea had earlier lost to India 2-4 while Japan were defeated 2-4 by China in their opening Super 4s games.China took an early lead in the match against India thanks to Zou Meirong, who scored from open play in the fourth minute.The Chinese deep defence had an outstanding game, intercepting several long balls from the Indians near the attacking circle and cutting off space for the advancing strikers.The Indians thought they had an equaliser just before half-time, but the goal was disallowed. To add insult to injury, Harendra Singh's chargers then conceded immediately after half-time following a defensive lapse.Mumtaz Khan kept the Indians in the hunt with a spectacular reverse hit off an assist from Lalremsiami in the 38th minute.The Indian defence, though, continued to appear circumspect against the Chinese forwards, whose persistent darting runs threatened the Indian goal time and again.The fourth quarter witnessed the Chinese increase their tally with Tan Jinzhuang scoring off a penalty corner in the 47th minute before Zou Meirong added to her tally with another goal from open play in the 56th minute.As a result of the 4-1 win, China have advanced to the final of the women's hockey Asia Cup.India, Japan, and Korea remain in the hunt for a place in the finals. China will play South Korea while India faces Japan on Saturday.Korea needs a win against China to book a spot in the finals, while the Japanese girls need a win against India. If India and Japan split points and the Korean girls manage to defeat China, goal difference will then come into the picture to decide the finalists, with India and Korea tied on 4 points.If, on the other hand, China maintain their unbeaten streak against Korea, a draw against Japan will be enough for India to make it to the finals of the women's hockey Asia Cup.Women's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 11, 2025)Super 4s PoolPOSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTDRAWNGFGAGDPOINTS1.China220061+562.India2 11056-133.Korea2 01135-214.Japan2 01113-21Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture (Saturday, September 13)India vs Japan, 2:15 PM IST (Hangzhou, China)