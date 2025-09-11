  • home icon
  Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 11

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 11

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 11, 2025 14:28 GMT
India remain in the hunt for a place in the finals of the women
India remain in the hunt for a place in the finals of the women's hockey Asia Cup - Source: Hockey India

Two intense encounters were played out in the Super 4s stage of the women's hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou on Thursday (September 11). Japan and Korea squared off in the first match of the day before India faced China later in the evening.

All the teams in the Super 4s stage now have a game in hand and will take to the pitch next on Saturday (September 13). A fascinating array of permutations and combinations now lies in store ahead of the last round of the Super 4s, with the battle for a place in the finals hotting up.

The winner of the women's hockey Asia Cup will guarantee themselves a place in the 2026 FIH World Cup

In the opening Super 4s match of the day, Miyu Suzuki gave Japan the lead midway through the opening quarter. Cho Hye-Jin scored the equaliser for Korea in the third quarter, as a result of which both teams split points.

Korea had earlier lost to India 2-4 while Japan were defeated 2-4 by China in their opening Super 4s games.

China took an early lead in the match against India thanks to Zou Meirong, who scored from open play in the fourth minute.

The Chinese deep defence had an outstanding game, intercepting several long balls from the Indians near the attacking circle and cutting off space for the advancing strikers.

The Indians thought they had an equaliser just before half-time, but the goal was disallowed. To add insult to injury, Harendra Singh's chargers then conceded immediately after half-time following a defensive lapse.

Mumtaz Khan kept the Indians in the hunt with a spectacular reverse hit off an assist from Lalremsiami in the 38th minute.

The Indian defence, though, continued to appear circumspect against the Chinese forwards, whose persistent darting runs threatened the Indian goal time and again.

The fourth quarter witnessed the Chinese increase their tally with Tan Jinzhuang scoring off a penalty corner in the 47th minute before Zou Meirong added to her tally with another goal from open play in the 56th minute.

As a result of the 4-1 win, China have advanced to the final of the women's hockey Asia Cup.

India, Japan, and Korea remain in the hunt for a place in the finals. China will play South Korea while India faces Japan on Saturday.

Korea needs a win against China to book a spot in the finals, while the Japanese girls need a win against India. If India and Japan split points and the Korean girls manage to defeat China, goal difference will then come into the picture to decide the finalists, with India and Korea tied on 4 points.

If, on the other hand, China maintain their unbeaten streak against Korea, a draw against Japan will be enough for India to make it to the finals of the women's hockey Asia Cup.

Women's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 11, 2025)

Super 4s Pool

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTDRAWNGFGAGDPOINTS
1.China220061+56
2.India2 11056-13
3.Korea2 01135-21
4.Japan2 01113-21
Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture (Saturday, September 13)

India vs Japan, 2:15 PM IST (Hangzhou, China)

About the author
Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
