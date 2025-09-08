Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 8

The Indian girls stormed into the finals of the Super 4s pool of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup following a commanding 12-0 win against Singapore in the last of their preliminary matches on Monday (September 8). The Indians were on top of things from the second minute when Mumtaz Khan opened the scoring, before going on to cause havoc in and around the Singapore circle.After having defeated Thailand 11-0, the Women in Blue salvaged a 2-2 draw against Japan in their second pool game.The two teams finishing with the most points at the end of the round-robin Super 4s stage will advance to the gold-medal match of the competition, with the winners guaranteed a place in the 2026 Women's World Cup.Despite the Singapore team packing their circle with a host of defenders for much of the contest, the Indians managed to manufacture space in the attacking zone to either take shots on goal or earn penalty corners.Navneet Kaur played a stellar role for the Indians yet again with her darting runs while also displaying her prowess from the top of the circle. Udita's penalty corner slap shots troubled Singapore goalkeeper Felissa Lai considerably, which is an encouraging sign for the team ahead of the Super 4s.The Indians are without the services of star drag-flicker Deepika for the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.Mumtaz Khan and Navneet Kaur scored three goals each for the Indians, who earned a total of 20 penalty corners in the match.Neha Goyal scored twice while Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila Devi, and Rutuja Pisal also got their names on the scoresheet.The real test for the Indians will begin in the Super 4s, with Harendra Singh's chargers having lost to China twice in the FIH Pro League earlier this year. The Indians, under the tutelage of Janneke Schopman, had earlier suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss in the semifinals of the Hangzhou Asian Games back in 2023.Meanwhile, in Pool A, the hosts China sent a warning to their Asian rivals with a whopping 20-0 win against Chinese Taipei in their last pool match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.South Korea defeated Malaysia 5-0 in the last of their pool games on Monday. As a result, China and South Korea have made it to the Super 4s from Pool A.The Japanese girls walloped Thailand 6-0 earlier in the day to qualify for the Super 4s stage of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup from Pool B alongside India.Women's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 8, 2025)Pool APOSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTDRAWNGFGAGDPOINTS1.China3300310+3192.Korea3 210143+1163.Malaysia3 1201114-334.Chinese Taipei3 030140-390Pool BPOSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTDRAWNGFGAGDPOINTS1.India3201252+2372.Japan3 201172+1573.Thailand3 120218-1634.Singapore3 030123-220Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture Super 4s (Wednesday, September 10)To Be Decided, (Hangzhou, China)