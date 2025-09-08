  • home icon
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on September 8

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:50 GMT
India will play the first match of the Super 4s on September 10 - Source: Hockey India
India will play the first match of the Super 4s on September 10 - Source: Hockey India

The Indian girls stormed into the finals of the Super 4s pool of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup following a commanding 12-0 win against Singapore in the last of their preliminary matches on Monday (September 8). The Indians were on top of things from the second minute when Mumtaz Khan opened the scoring, before going on to cause havoc in and around the Singapore circle.

After having defeated Thailand 11-0, the Women in Blue salvaged a 2-2 draw against Japan in their second pool game.

The two teams finishing with the most points at the end of the round-robin Super 4s stage will advance to the gold-medal match of the competition, with the winners guaranteed a place in the 2026 Women's World Cup.

Despite the Singapore team packing their circle with a host of defenders for much of the contest, the Indians managed to manufacture space in the attacking zone to either take shots on goal or earn penalty corners.

Navneet Kaur played a stellar role for the Indians yet again with her darting runs while also displaying her prowess from the top of the circle. Udita's penalty corner slap shots troubled Singapore goalkeeper Felissa Lai considerably, which is an encouraging sign for the team ahead of the Super 4s.

The Indians are without the services of star drag-flicker Deepika for the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.

Mumtaz Khan and Navneet Kaur scored three goals each for the Indians, who earned a total of 20 penalty corners in the match.

Neha Goyal scored twice while Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila Devi, and Rutuja Pisal also got their names on the scoresheet.

The real test for the Indians will begin in the Super 4s, with Harendra Singh's chargers having lost to China twice in the FIH Pro League earlier this year. The Indians, under the tutelage of Janneke Schopman, had earlier suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss in the semifinals of the Hangzhou Asian Games back in 2023.

Meanwhile, in Pool A, the hosts China sent a warning to their Asian rivals with a whopping 20-0 win against Chinese Taipei in their last pool match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.

South Korea defeated Malaysia 5-0 in the last of their pool games on Monday. As a result, China and South Korea have made it to the Super 4s from Pool A.

The Japanese girls walloped Thailand 6-0 earlier in the day to qualify for the Super 4s stage of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup from Pool B alongside India.

Women's Hockey Asia Cup Points Table (September 8, 2025)

Pool A

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTDRAWNGFGAGDPOINTS
1.China3300310+319
2.Korea3 210143+116
3.Malaysia3 1201114-33
4.Chinese Taipei3 030140-390
Pool B

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTDRAWNGFGAGDPOINTS
1.India3201252+237
2.Japan3 201172+157
3.Thailand3 120218-163
4.Singapore3 030123-220
Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Upcoming India Fixture Super 4s (Wednesday, September 10)

To Be Decided, (Hangzhou, China)

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Twitter icon

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

