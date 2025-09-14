Women's Hockey Asia Cup:  China outplay India 4-1 in final, book spot in 2026 FIH Women's World Cup

China outplayed a fighting Indian side 4-1 in a rain-delayed final of the women's hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou on Sunday (September 14). As a result of the win, the Chinese side also booked themselves a berth at the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.A stupendous opening move by the Indians resulted in a penalty corner with Navneet Kaur scoring off the re-award in the first minute. The Chinese strikers wreaked havoc in the Indian circle thereafter with some aggressive steals even as the Indian defence was pressured into committing errors outside their own circle.Bichu Devi kept India in the game with a few stunning saves, but failed to stop a drag-flick in the 21st minute. China scored their second goal in the third quarter off a spectacular counterattack before increasing their tally in the final quarter of the Women's hockey Asia Cup final.Sangita Kumari earned her side a penalty corner in the opening minute, with Sunelita Toppo threatening the Chinese citadel with a purposeful sprint. Udita's slap shot was blocked, but India earned two follow-up corners. Navneet Kaur's slap shot made its way into the back of the net to enable her team to take a vital early lead in the first minute.Bichu Devi pulled off a save but conceded a penalty corner in the 4th minute. Li Hong very nearly scored the equaliser, but Sunelita Toppo's scrambling clearance rescued her team.Suman Devi gave the ball away just outside the Indian circle, but did well to recover and make a crucial interception in the 12th minute. A Chinese penalty corner in the 14th minute was run down by Toppo.China kept the lid on, earning yet another penalty corner for violating the 5-metre rule. Bichu Devi failed to stop Ou Zixia's drag-flick in the 21st minute.India came close to scoring a second from open play in the 34th minute, but Zou Meirong's goalline clearance denied Harendra Singh's chargers.India forced a penalty corner courtesy of Sunelita Toppo's surging run in the 41st minute. The Chinese defence scrambled to save the rebounds before Li Hong made a darting run across the pitch and unleashed a powerful strike that gave Bichu Devi in goal no chance whatsoever.Zou Meirong powered her way into the Indian circle to score China's third goal in the 51st minute. Zhong Jiaqi got the ball into the back of the net in the 53rd minute, and the goal stood despite an Indian referral.Looking back at India's women's hockey Asia Cup recordIndia last won the women's hockey Asia Cup in 2017 - Source: Hockey IndiaThe Indian girls lost the final of the 1999 women's hockey Asia Cup to South Korea in New Delhi by a 2-3 scoreline, but bounced back to win the title for the first time in 2004 at the same venue.A 1-0 win against Japan in Delhi ensured that the Indians emerged champions at home. The Indians then won the silver medal in the 2009 edition of the tournament.At Kakamigahara in 2017, the Indians emerged victors of the hockey Asia Cup thanks to goalkeeper Savita Punia's brilliance in the shootout against China after both teams ended regulation time locked in a 1-1 draw.