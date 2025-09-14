  • home icon
Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Final - India vs China, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 14, 2025 04:32 GMT
India aim to qualify for the 2026 FIH Women
India aim to qualify for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup by winning the Asia Cup in Hangzhou - Source: Hockey India

India will face hosts and Olympic silver-medalists China in the final of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou on Saturday (September 14). China, who topped the Super 4s pool, were assured of a place in the final ahead of their last Super 4s game against Korea, while India finished second following a 1-1 draw with Japan.

Despite having lost 1-4 to China in the Super 4s, the Asia Cup final promises to be a different ball game altogether for the Indians, who will draw inspiration from the manner in which Japan and Korea approached their matches against the home side.

While China will begin as the favourites ahead of the big final, Alyson Annan's side, which was made to battle hard by both Japan and Korea in the Super 4s, is by no means invincible.

The Japanese girls were very much in the contest during their match against China, losing 2-0. On Saturday, the Koreans played inspired hockey, defending with vigour and storming the Chinese citadel time and again before going down fighting by a slender 0-1 scoreline.

The Indian girls, too, will consider themselves a trifle unfortunate after missing a few sitters in their game against China. Trailing by a long goal until half-time, Harendra Singh's team fell apart trying to chase the game in the final quarter.

Had the Indians levelled things up before the long breather, the outcome of their Super 4s contest against China could have been significantly different.

Needless to say, the India-China final is poised to be the match of the tournament if only the Salima Tete-led side does not concede more than a couple of goals before half-time.

The Chinese have been incredibly efficient in their own circle, having conceded no goals in the preliminaries and just one goal in the Super 4s. Herein lies the challenge for the Indian think tank to devise innovative routines for the likes of Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Sangita Kumari to capitalise on in the attacking circle.

India vs China, Women's Hockey Asia Cup, match details

Match Details: India vs China, Final, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs China: Women's Hockey Asia Cup Prediction

Playing fearless hockey up front while also being resolute in defence will be the key for the Indians in the big final against China. With Deepika not in the side, executing penalty corner variations will be vital since the Chinese are unlikely to be beaten with slap shots from the top of the circle.

The Indian girls have to ensure that they defend well enough in the opening half to give their strikers a chance to push forward and take risks in the second.

Score Prediction: India 2 - 1 China

Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?

Live telecast of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel, and the matches will be streamed live on the Watch Hockey app.

