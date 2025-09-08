  • home icon
  Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India vs Singapore, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India vs Singapore, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 08, 2025 03:47 GMT
The Indians will be aiming to score a flurry of goals against Singapore ahead of the Super 4s - Source: Hockey India
The Indians will be aiming to score a flurry of goals against Singapore ahead of the Super 4s - Source: Hockey India

The Indian girls will take on Singapore in the last of their preliminaries of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China on Monday (September 8). With 4 points from 2 games, India are on top of Pool B owing to a superior goal difference.

Sakura Japan, who split points with India on Saturday, are in second place in the pool, also with 4 points and a game in hand against Thailand.

The top two sides from Pool B will advance to the Super 4s stage of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.

The Indian girls, who began their campaign with an 11-0 win against Thailand, would consider themselves a trifle fortunate for having come away with a 2-2 draw against Japan.

Despite having enjoyed the upper hand against the Japanese in recent times, the Indians were put under immense pressure by their Asian rivals, with goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam having to pull off some incredible saves to keep India in the game.

Navneet Kaur's last-minute penalty corner goal helped the Indians earn a vital point in their previous outing.

While Singapore should pose no great challenge to the Indians in terms of earning full points, Harendra Singh's team will undoubtedly utilise the encounter to iron out flaws and test strategies ahead of the Super 4s.

China and South Korea are the favourites to progress to the Super 4s from Pool A. The Chinese girls have inflicted a series of painful defeats on the Indians, notably in the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games and more recently in the FIH Pro League.

The match against Singapore will provide an opportunity for the Indians to rework their penalty corner options with star drag-flicker Deepika not available for the tournament.

India defeated Singapore 13-0 in the preliminary round of the Hangzhou Asian Games a couple of years ago and will be keen for a repeat performance at the same venue.

India vs Singapore, Women's Hockey Asia Cup, match details

Match Details: India vs Singapore, Pool Match, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Date & Time: Monday, September 8, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Singapore: Women's Hockey Asia Cup Prediction

A goalfest is on the cards with the Indians expected to try out new combinations against Singapore. Harendra Singh would expect his chargers to be aggressive and ruthless in and around the attacking circle in preparation for the challenge of the upcoming Super 4s.

Score Prediction: India 9 - 0 Singapore

Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?

Live telecast of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 is available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel, and the matches will be streamed live on the Watch Hockey app.

About the author
Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Twitter icon

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
