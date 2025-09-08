Women's Hockey Asia Cup: India vs Singapore, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

The Indian girls will take on Singapore in the last of their preliminaries of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China on Monday (September 8). With 4 points from 2 games, India are on top of Pool B owing to a superior goal difference.Sakura Japan, who split points with India on Saturday, are in second place in the pool, also with 4 points and a game in hand against Thailand.The top two sides from Pool B will advance to the Super 4s stage of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.The Indian girls, who began their campaign with an 11-0 win against Thailand, would consider themselves a trifle fortunate for having come away with a 2-2 draw against Japan.Despite having enjoyed the upper hand against the Japanese in recent times, the Indians were put under immense pressure by their Asian rivals, with goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam having to pull off some incredible saves to keep India in the game.Navneet Kaur's last-minute penalty corner goal helped the Indians earn a vital point in their previous outing.While Singapore should pose no great challenge to the Indians in terms of earning full points, Harendra Singh's team will undoubtedly utilise the encounter to iron out flaws and test strategies ahead of the Super 4s.China and South Korea are the favourites to progress to the Super 4s from Pool A. The Chinese girls have inflicted a series of painful defeats on the Indians, notably in the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games and more recently in the FIH Pro League.The match against Singapore will provide an opportunity for the Indians to rework their penalty corner options with star drag-flicker Deepika not available for the tournament.India defeated Singapore 13-0 in the preliminary round of the Hangzhou Asian Games a couple of years ago and will be keen for a repeat performance at the same venue.India vs Singapore, Women's Hockey Asia Cup, match detailsMatch Details: India vs Singapore, Pool Match, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025Date &amp; Time: Monday, September 8, 2025, 12:00 PM ISTVenue: Hangzhou, ChinaIndia vs Singapore: Women's Hockey Asia Cup PredictionA goalfest is on the cards with the Indians expected to try out new combinations against Singapore. Harendra Singh would expect his chargers to be aggressive and ruthless in and around the attacking circle in preparation for the challenge of the upcoming Super 4s.Score Prediction: India 9 - 0 SingaporeWhere to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?Live telecast of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 is available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel, and the matches will be streamed live on the Watch Hockey app.