"Shubam Shinde silent Hero for Telugu Titans" - Fans react as Telugu Titans gets an easy win over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

All-round effort seals a big win for Telugu Titans over Patna Pirates in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday. The Telugu Titans registered a dominant 37-28 victory over the Patna Pirates, securing their third consecutive win and pushed them into the league's top three.Vijay Malik was the star performer of the night for the Telugu Titans, proving &quot;unstoppable&quot; as he powered their raid attack with a spectacular Super 10. He bagged a total of 13 points, including nine raid points, one tackle point and 3 bonus points. The all-round team effort for the Titans was visible, with Bharat also contributing 6 raid points and 2 bonus points in total.The Titans' defense was key to their dominance in today's match against Patna Pirates. Their strong tackling transformed a narrow lead in the first half to a big win. Ankit bagged 4 tackle points while Chetan, Shubham, Avi and Ajit bagged two tackle points each.For the Patna Pirates, Ayan Lohchab shone with a Super 10, ensuring the Pirates stayed competitive in the first half. Ayan bagged 13 points including 12 raid points and one bonus point. Sudhakar was the second best raider for Patna Pirates with 5 raid points.Following the match, the Telugu Titans are now placed among the top three teams in the Pro Kabaddi League standings. The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are struggling to find form, sitting at the bottom of the points table with only two wins from their nine matches.Overall, the match was a must-watch, with the Telugu Titans’ strong second-half performance helping them secure a crucial win over the Patna Pirates.Shubham Shinde silent Hero for Telugu Titans 🔥cricmawa @cricmawaLINK@Sniper_Lord36 @Telugu_Titans Titans under krishan kumar hooda 🙇‍♂️Here are some more reactions from fans.&quot;Second half lo baaga comeback iccharu,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Telugu Titans 2nd Hat Trick Wins 💥, another fan said.&quot;Super raa @Telugu_Titans,&quot; a fan said.This defeat extended the Patna Pirates’ losing streak, leaving their fans worried. They now need to win every upcoming game to stage a strong comeback in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans will aim to continue their momentum and push for the top spot.Telugu Titans looks to increase their winning streak against UP YoddhasThe Telugu Titans will look to continue their fine run when they take on the UP Yoddhas on Sunday, October 5.A victory in this crucial clash would not only extend their winning streak but also improve their chances of securing a playoff call, while the UP Yoddhas will be desperate to win that match and enter the top spots.