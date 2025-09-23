"Wow Jaipur Pink Panthers, what a game" - Fans react as Jaipur Pink Panthers comeback to clinch tiebreaker against U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba played out a thrilling contest in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday, September 23. Both teams were at 38 points after the end of second half but Jaipur Pink Panthers won the game in an exciting tiebreaker by 6-4.

The Pink Panthers are now placed fifth in the points table with five wins and a total of ten points. They have a points difference of 8 and are just below Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans.

Nitish Kumar once again was the top performer for Jaipur Pink Panthers as he bagged 14 points including 11 raid points and 3 bonus points. Vinay Virender with 6 points helped Nitish Kumar bring this crucial tiebreaker win for his team.

Their overall defence efforts from the team also helped stop U Mumba raiders from taking away the game. Reza Mirbagheri bagged 3 tackle points while Ashish Bambal and Aryan Kumar bagged 2 tackle points each.

U Mumba put up a tough fight in today's match but fell short in the tiebreaker. Sandeep Kumar was the top performer for them with a total of 14 points followed by Lokesh Ghosliya with 4 points. Aanil Mohan Singh bagged 3 points for U Mumba. Parvesh, Amrimohammad and Rinku, all three bagged 2 tackle points each.

Here is how fans reacted to this close encounter between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba:

"Wow Jaipur Pink Panthers what a game 😭😭😭 Mene umeed chod di thi but what a comeback guys love you all"

Yashwant Singh Karnawat @NeuroYashwant Wow Jaipur Pink Panthers what a game 😭😭😭 Mene umeed chod di thi but what a comeback guys love you all 🩷🩷 #ProKabaddi #PKL12 #JaipurPinkPanthers

"Congratulations @JaipurPanthers for the crazy comeback & the win"

Dr.Siddu Patil @Siddurp2 Congratulations @JaipurPanthers for the crazy comeback &amp; the win .👏 #PKL12

"It has become tough being a U Mumba fan now. A game like this cannot be lost"

Harshal Sawant @HarshalSawant33 @ProKabaddi It has become tough being a U Mumba fan now. A game like this cannot be lost

"Pheww, U mumba actually bottled this game with 10+ points lead and only 5 minutes remaining."

.... @Mad4RCB Pheww, U mumba actually bottled this game with 10+ points lead and only 5 minutes remaining.

"From 11-1 for JPP, to 36-26 for U Mumba to the tie breaker, what a thriller this rivalry is turning to be"

Sanskar Gemawat @thatSanskariGuy From 11-1 for JPP, to 36-26 for U Mumba to the tie breaker, what a thriller this rivalry is turning to be 🔥🔥 #PKL2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to continue their winning streak in the next match against Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against Tamil Thalaivas in their next game on Saturday, September 27. Another win by Jaipur Pink Panthers will not only keep their winning streak at home going but also help them enter the top four.

