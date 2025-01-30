Indy NXT freshman Sophia Floersch flexes her abs as she shares a workout selfie

Indy NXT rookie Sophia Floersch recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her workout session at the HMD Motorsports gym. Sporting a black co-ord workout set, Sophia can be seen flexing her abs in the picture.

The first woman to score points in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, the 24-year-old racer signed with HMD Motorsports to compete in the 2025 Indy NXT in December 2024. The Indy NXT fresher has recently been posting updates about her switch to Indy Car and also shot for the racing series' content day shared by the Indy NXT handle.

Screengrab of Sophia Floersch's Instagram story (@sophiafloersch)

Sophia Floersch debuted in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2020 and raced the last two seasons. She has also earned two podium finishes in the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series and was the quickest in the 2021 WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain. Sophia finished in the ninth position at the Le Mans 24 Hours in an all-female Richard Mile Racing team in 2020.

After making the move to Indy NXT, the 24-year-old speedster initially rested at the Barber Motorsports Park in the Fall of 2024 and ended up sixth overall in her second test on January 15-16, 2025, at Sebring International Raceway.

"The car is sick, especially the turbo": Sophia Floersch comments on adjusting to new cars for Indy NXT

Sophia Floersch was all praises commenting on her switch from the Dalla F3 cars used in FIA Formula 3 Championships to the Dallara IL-15 chassis for competing in the Indy NXT series. The HMD Motorsports racer said:

“The car is sick, especially the turbo – it's really cool. This car with those tires, with the Firestones, they really make it easier to adapt than another championships because you can do mistakes and can really try and find the limits. So, that's something I really, really like."

Sophia continued:

“And then the car is just really cool to drive. There's no other way to say it. It has a lot of power. It gives you the confidence to push. You can get a feeling for the car and go on that limit a little bit more. It's kind of why you started racing so many years ago because it's pure racing, and that's nice.”

Talking about the opportunity to race in Indy NXT, the Indy Car freshman mentioned that as a racing driver, one is always looking for what is best for them and their career, where one can show their true potential and is offered chances to do the same.

Commenting on her move from Europe to the U.S.A. after joining HMD Motorsports, Sophia Floersch:

“It wasn't easy to go to America because it's a complete different side of the Earth, but in the end, we made it, and I'm super proud of it, of the whole team around and also really thankful to HMD for making it possible and believing in me.”

Currently sharing updates of her practice for the Indy NXT challenge, Sophia Floersch will make her Indy Car debut on March 2, 2025, at the season opener in St. Petersburg.

