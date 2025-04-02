The former Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer recently uploaded a post to her Instagram account. Brewer shared a picture of her black outfit for a girls night out.

Brewer was seen enjoying a night out with her friend in Beverly Hills, California. One of the pictures was a mirror selfie, the other was with her friend.

Brewer captioned the post with :

"Girls night out 🖤"

Lindsay Brewer wore a sheer black two-piece set with frills. She paired the black outfit with black open-toe heels and a black bag with gold details on it. For jewelry, she kept it minimal with gold hoops and a gold watch, which tied the whole look together.

Brewer started her racing career with go-karting at the age of 11. After completing her business management degree, she competed in the Saleen Cup GT series in Las Vegas. Brewer took part in the 2022 W series testing at Inde Motorsports Park in Arizona. Later that year, she joined the USF Pro 2000 as a rookie with Exclusive Autosport.

The American racing driver and model was axed from the Indy NXT series by Junco Hollinger Racing team mid-season during the 2024 season. The reason cited was unfulfilled contractual obligations. Currently, Brewer is competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America for RAFA Racing. She created history at Sebring by becoming the first female crew to stand on the podium alongside Jem Hepworth.

Lindsay Brewer speaks about her personality when in a racing suit and outside of it.

Some might say that Lindsay Brewer is living the best of both worlds as the racing driver outside the cockpit is also a model. The 27-year-old is signed to a booking agency called 'mn2s'.

While speaking to Forbes back in November 2024, Brewer spoke about her love for fashion and how it has sort of created two different personalities:

"I have two different sides of me. I have a very bubbly, girly side. People sometimes look at me and don't take me seriously, because I'll have fake nails and fake hair and makeup. A lot of people will put me in a sort of box. Because I look a certain way doesn't mean I'm able to perform any less. It is a crazy experience, being underestimated."

Then, when I put the race suit on, and especially once I put my helmet on, that's really when the switch flips and I'm like locked on, and I'm like, all right, let's go. And I get in the car and I’m a completely different Lindsay." Lindsay Brewer added.

Lindsay Brewer currently races at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America for RAFA Racing. She will be seen racing next at Laguna Seca between May 9th and 11th.

