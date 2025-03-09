$20M-rich Marco Andretti reacts to LeBron James' comical flop during Lakers' loss to Celtics

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti reacted to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' comical flop during their game against the Boston Celtics. The 21-time NBA All-Star seemingly oversold a minor contact that the Celtics' Jayson Tatum made around the three-point line while driving in for a layup in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

The Celtics were up by 16 points at that stage, with a 72-88 scoreline with 10:45 left in Q4. In an attempt to drive past James, Tatum elbowed the 40-year-old on the chin. James seemingly attempted to sell the foul with an exaggerated reaction, but fans were quick to spot it because of the time delay between the contact and his reaction, and they didn't go easy on him.

@Samantha_SN1 shared a short clip of the moment and the following replays on X and took a dig at LeBron James. She wrote:

"Don't ever compare this man to Jordan again"

IndyCar star Marco Andretti, who has amassed a personal fortune of $20 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), reacted to the post with just one emoji:

"😂"

Marco, a versatile third-generation racer, hasn't publicly made his NBA loyalties known in the past. However, the 37-year-old is an avid NFL fan and also threw a party in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, after the Philadelphia Eagles routed through the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 59 with a 40-22 scoreline on February 9.

Tatum's move didn't trouble James too much once he shrugged it off and moved on. However, the Lakers star suffered a groin injury midway through the fourth quarter that ruled him out of the game, possibly for "weeks" to come, as per an ESPN source. The Lakers lost 101-111 to the Celtics in the away game, ending an eight-game winning streak.

On March 4, James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 points after dropping 34 against the New Orleans Pelicans in a 136-115 victory.

Marco Andretti will return to the 2025 Indy 500 for his 20th attempt at a win

Marco Andretti at the 106th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying - Source: Getty

Marco Andretti, son of 1991 CART champ Michael Andretti and grandson of 4-time IndyCar champ Mario Andretti, will return to race in the 109th running of the Indy 500 with Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian.

The Pennsylvania native retired from full-time racing in IndyCar after the 2020 season. However, he continues to compete in the Indy 500 each year. Andretti hasn't won the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" in 19 attempts since his debut in 2006 when he recorded his best finish of P2.

In 2025, he will pilot his No. 98 Honda, with MAPEI continuing to sponsor him for a second consecutive year. He will be Andretti Global's fourth entry alongside full-time drivers Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, and Kyle Kirkwood.

Marco Andretti recorded one of his worst finishes at the Indy 500 in 2024. He spun and crashed out at turn 1 after a lap 114 restart, finishing in P25.

